Eagles injury update: A.J. Brown misses practice, Jalen Hurts upgraded

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest) did not participate in Thursday’s practice at Lincoln Financial Field a day after leaving practice early. But the Eagles are expecting Brown to play against the Packers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and remains on track to play Sunday.

Brown has been dealing with a knee injury but the Eagles are not overly concerned. His absence on Thursday is part of the plan to make sure Brown is as healthy as possible as the Eagles enter the playoffs for what they hope will be a long run.

Here's the full report from Thursday:

DNP: WR AJ Brown (knee/rest), G Trevor Keegan (illness)

Limited: T/G Jack Driscoll (ankle), T Lane Johnson (rest), QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), RB Will Shipley (ankle)

Full: TE Grant Calcaterra (shoulder), LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), DE Bryce Huff (wrist), QB Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), DT Byron Young (hamstring)

For the last few weeks, Brown has been dealing with this knee injury. He first popped up on the injury report as a limited participant with that “knee/rest” designation on Thursday, Dec. 19, but played against the Commanders and Cowboys before getting to sit out in Week 18 with other key starters.

Since first landing on the injury report, Brown had 8 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders and 3 catches for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. He and many starters rested in the regular season finale against the Giants.

Last year, the Eagles lost in the wild card round to the Buccaneers without Brown, who missed that game with a knee injury.

The other three players who were listed as limited on Wednesday, including quarterback Hurts (concussion), were practicing again on Thursday.

Hurts, 26, missed the last two weeks with a concussion he suffered against the Commanders on Dec. 22 but all indications are that he will clear the NFL’s concussion protocol and play against the Packers on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts in his second practice back. pic.twitter.com/1bZ31YIg4F — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 9, 2025

The other two limited players from Wednesday — Kenny Pickett (ribs) and Will Shipley (ankle) — practiced again on Thursday, again in a limited fashion.

It looks like the Eagles will have all 22 starters on offense and defense healthy for the game on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love (elbow) was also upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.

