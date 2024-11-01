Eagles injury update: A couple starters miss full week of practice 

Tight end Dallas Goedert and cornerback Darius Slay were not at Eagles practice on Friday and have now missed the entire week.

That makes it very unlikely either will play against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was also not at the early portion of Friday’s practice that’s open to reporters. Smith has not been on the injury report all week so his absence was a surprise. The Eagles will have to release their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Landon Dickerson (knee), Jalen Carter (shoulder) and Mekhi Becton (concussion) were all practicing again. That’s a good sign they will be ready for Sunday’s game.

Dickerson was the only player listed as a limited participant on Thursday. He missed the first practice of the week so it definitely seems like he’s trending toward starting at right guard against the Jaguars.

Carter also missed the first practice of the week with a shoulder injury and was then a full participant on Thursday. A couple weeks ago, Carter missed another practice with a shoulder injury so it seems like this is one that the Eagles and Carter are managing right now.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said it’s about getting Carter prepared to play each game but also getting him healthy enough to be ready for Sunday.

“There’s always a fine line there,” Sirianni said. “I think he’s done a nice job as far as when he hasn’t been able to practice, being in it mentally. I think he’s continuing to get better. And just looking for him to have that consistency as a football player. Practice is going to help him and then playing in those games will obviously help him continue to raise his level of play.”

If Slay doesn’t play against the Jags, the Eagles will turn to veteran Isaiah Rodgers on Sunday. Rodgers came into the game against the Bengals in Week 8 and made a huge play, tipping a ball into the hands of C.J. Gardner-Johnson for an interception.

If Goedert is out for his third straight game, the Eagles will rely on backups Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. They have had just two tight ends active for each of the last two games.

