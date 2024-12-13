Eagles injury report: Just 1 Eagles player ruled out vs. Steelers

Eagles receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Everyone else on the 53-man roster is good to go.

That includes safety Reed Blankenship, who will make his return on Sunday against the Steelers after missing last week’s game against the Panthers with a concussion. Blankenship has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was a full participant the last two days of this week.

In Blankenship’s place, the Eagles started Tristin McCollum. McCollum played well in his first NFL start but it’ll be a nice boost to get Blankenship back on the field. Blankenship is tied for the team lead in interceptions with three.

The Eagles will also have backup safety Sydney Brown (knee) back after missing a game.

This will be Covey’s second missed game with a neck injury. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday but apparently needs one more week. Cooper DeJean will retain punt return duties against the Steelers.

Receiver Johnny Wilson (illness) missed practice on Friday but doesn’t have a game status, which means he is expected to play on Sunday.

The Eagles are very healthy going into this game against the Steelers with a few exceptions. Both TE Dallas Goedert (knee) and DE Bryce Huff (wrist) are on Injured Reserve but are expected to return by the playoffs. And DE Brandon Graham (triceps) is out for the season after having surgery.

Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out a few key players for this game: WR George Pickens (hamstring), S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin). All three are starters for Pittsburgh. Without Pickens, the Steelers’ offense is a bit limited; he’s their top receiving threat.

