Eagles injury report: Statuses for Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett

Jalen Hurts was officially listed as a non-participant on the Eagles’ first injury report of Week 17.

Hurts suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Commanders and his status for the Cowboys game this coming weekend is in question. In addition to Hurts, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed as a limited participant with a ribs injury suffered against the Commanders.

The Eagles’ players had an off day for Christmas so they didn’t practice on Wednesday. So the injury report is an estimation:

Did not participate: QB Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion), LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), RB Will Shipley (concussion), RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), WR AJ Brown (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), OLB Josh Sweat (rest)

Limited: QB Kenny Pickett (ribs)

Full: WR Britan Covey (neck), DE Bryce Huff (wrist)

Pickett had X-rays on his ribs after Sunday’s game and needed additional testing to start this week. After the game in Washington, Pickett said he wasn’t concerned about his status for the next week. If Hurts can’t clear the concussion protocol, Pickett would get the start as long as he’s healthy. Tanner McKee is the only other quarterback on the roster.

With the injuries to both Hurts and Pickett, third-stringer McKee would have been the only quarterback to be a full participant had the Eagles practiced on Wednesday.

In addition to a “rest” designation for a bunch of key players, Dean (abdomen) and Shipley (concussion) were also listed as non-participants. We'll monitor their status the rest of the week.

Covey (neck) has missed the last three games with a neck injury. Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean has been filling in as the Eagles’ punt returner.

Huff (wrist) hasn’t played since the first Washington game. He had wrist surgery on Nov. 21 but had his practice window opened last week. Huff could return on Sunday.

