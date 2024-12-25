Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles injury report

Eagles injury report: Statuses for Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett

The Eagles on Christmas released their first injury report of Week 17 as they prepare to face the Cowboys.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jalen Hurts was officially listed as a non-participant on the Eagles’ first injury report of Week 17.

Hurts suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Commanders and his status for the Cowboys game this coming weekend is in question. In addition to Hurts, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett was listed as a limited participant with a ribs injury suffered against the Commanders.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Eagles’ players had an off day for Christmas so they didn’t practice on Wednesday. So the injury report is an estimation:

Did not participate: QB Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion), LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), RB Will Shipley (concussion), RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), WR AJ Brown (rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), OLB Josh Sweat (rest)

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Limited: QB Kenny Pickett (ribs)

Full: WR Britan Covey (neck), DE Bryce Huff (wrist)

Pickett had X-rays on his ribs after Sunday’s game and needed additional testing to start this week. After the game in Washington, Pickett said he wasn’t concerned about his status for the next week. If Hurts can’t clear the concussion protocol, Pickett would get the start as long as he’s healthy. Tanner McKee is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles news Dec 23

Eagles-Cowboys game flexed out of late afternoon slot in Week 17

Saquon Barkley 3 hours ago

1,000-yard rushers are keeping pace with 1,000-yard receivers for a change in the NFL

With the injuries to both Hurts and Pickett, third-stringer McKee would have been the only quarterback to be a full participant had the Eagles practiced on Wednesday.

In addition to a “rest” designation for a bunch of key players, Dean (abdomen) and Shipley (concussion) were also listed as non-participants. We'll monitor their status the rest of the week.

Covey (neck) has missed the last three games with a neck injury. Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean has been filling in as the Eagles’ punt returner.

Huff (wrist) hasn’t played since the first Washington game. He had wrist surgery on Nov. 21 but had his practice window opened last week. Huff could return on Sunday.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles injury report
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us