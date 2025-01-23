Eagles injury report: A couple key Eagles miss practice on Thursday

A couple key Eagles were not practicing on Thursday as the Eagles prepare to host the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) was at practice at the Linc but did not have a helmet and was not participating. He did catch some passes on the side of the field while his teammates warmed up. And center Cam Jurgens (back) wasn’t seen at practice at all during the portion open to reporters.

Both Goedert and Jurgens were listed as “DNP” on the Eagles’ estimated injury report after a walkthrough to start the week.

Jurgens was a Pro Bowler in his first season as the Eagles’ full-time center, replacing legend Jason Kelce, so it would be a big loss if he can’t play on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

On Thursday, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson worked at center. While Dickerson hasn’t played much center during his four-year NFL career, he did play center in college and has a good command of the offense. Tyler Steen replaced Dickerson at left guard.

If Jurgens can’t play on Sunday, the Eagles’ offensive line would likely look like this (from left to right): Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson.

Goedert missed some time this season but is leading the Eagles in receiving through the first two games of this postseason. He has 8 catches for 103 yards the last two weeks after missing seven games in the regular season. He has also been a key cog in the Eagles’ run game as a blocker.

If Goedert can’t play, backup Grant Calcaterra would be the TE1 in this game.

All of the Eagles who were listed as limited to start the week were practicing on Thursday: QB Jalen Hurts (knee), CB Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder), WR AJ Brown (knee/rest), WR Britain Covey (neck), T Lane Johnson (knee/rest), OLB Josh Sweat (ankle/rest).

The two biggest questions after the divisional round win over the Rams were about Hurts and Mitchell. Both are expected to play on Sunday. The next question is about just how mobile Hurts will be with that left knee injury. Hurts had his left leg get caught under him awkwardly on Sunday and was limited after the injury.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube