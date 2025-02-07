Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

Eagles injury report: Brandon Graham questionable for Super Bowl LIX

Brandon Graham was a full participant in practice for the first time since his practice window opened.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles legend Brandon Graham (elbow) is officially listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs.

Graham on Friday was a full participant in Eagles practice for the first time since his practice window was opened. If Graham is going to play in the Super Bowl, the Eagles will need to activate him to the 53-man roster on Saturday by 4 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

All signs are pointing toward an improbable return for Graham in the Super Bowl, which could very well be the final game of his 15-year NFL career. This has been a remarkable recovery for Graham.

Graham, 36, had surgery to repair his triceps after suffering the injury on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are the final game statuses from the Eagles for Sunday:

Out: WR Britain Covey (neck)

Questionable: OL Nick Gates (groin), DE Brandon Graham (elbow), TE CJ Uzomah (abdomen)

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Jan 30

Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX: Full schedule of pregame specials, coverage

Fashion 2 hours ago

Great gear for Eagles fans or those just ‘by affiliation'

The only players who were limited in Friday’s practice were Gates and DeVonta Smith (hamstring).

Smith was limited all week with a hamstring injury but doesn’t have a game status so he is fully expected to play. Jalen Carter (illness) is also expected to play after not being given a game status.

The Eagles will need to get Graham on the roster and it’s possible the Eagles could put Gates on Injured Reserve to free up that spot. Gates hasn’t played at all in the playoffs and has a groin injury. The Eagles might also want to activate Uzomah from IR for this game.

The only Chiefs player with a game status is receiver Skyy Moore, who is doubtful. Moore has been on Injured Reserve.

Tune in to Mission 59 specials leading up to Super Bowl LIX on NBC Sports Philadelphia, presented by Toyota.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTub

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us