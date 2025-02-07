Eagles injury report: Brandon Graham questionable for Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles legend Brandon Graham (elbow) is officially listed as questionable for Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs.

Graham on Friday was a full participant in Eagles practice for the first time since his practice window was opened. If Graham is going to play in the Super Bowl, the Eagles will need to activate him to the 53-man roster on Saturday by 4 p.m.

All signs are pointing toward an improbable return for Graham in the Super Bowl, which could very well be the final game of his 15-year NFL career. This has been a remarkable recovery for Graham.

Graham, 36, had surgery to repair his triceps after suffering the injury on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

Here are the final game statuses from the Eagles for Sunday:

Out: WR Britain Covey (neck)

Questionable: OL Nick Gates (groin), DE Brandon Graham (elbow), TE CJ Uzomah (abdomen)

The only players who were limited in Friday’s practice were Gates and DeVonta Smith (hamstring).

Smith was limited all week with a hamstring injury but doesn’t have a game status so he is fully expected to play. Jalen Carter (illness) is also expected to play after not being given a game status.

The Eagles will need to get Graham on the roster and it’s possible the Eagles could put Gates on Injured Reserve to free up that spot. Gates hasn’t played at all in the playoffs and has a groin injury. The Eagles might also want to activate Uzomah from IR for this game.

The only Chiefs player with a game status is receiver Skyy Moore, who is doubtful. Moore has been on Injured Reserve.

