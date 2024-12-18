Eagles injury report: Big rest day for Eagles' offense

The Eagles had a light walkthrough day to begin their week of prep before facing the Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

The entire starting offensive line, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley were all spectators on Wednesday.

Here’s the full injury report:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), WR A.J. Brown (rest), S Sydney Brown (concussion), G Landon Dickerson (knee/rest), T Lane Johnson (rest), C Cam Jurgens (rest), T Jordan Mailata (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (back/rest)

Limited: DE Bryce Huff (wrist)

Full: WR Britan Covey (neck), QB Jalen Hurts (left finger)

During the brief period of practice open to reporters, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson tossed heavy medicine balls back and forth to each other. That seems to be a good sign for Dickerson, who left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury.

It’s also worth noting that A.J. Brown was just listed with a “rest” designation. He seemed to hurt his ankle late on Sunday.

Defensive end Bryce Huff, who had his practice window opened on Wednesday, was participating in practice. He had a big cast on his left hand. Huff had surgery on his left wrist on Nov. 21 and has missed the last four weeks.

Safety Sydney Brown, who suffered a concussion on the opening kickoff on Sunday, was working on a side field with a trainer. Brown has had a tough season, missing the first four games on PUP and then missing the Panthers game with a knee injury. He returned against the Steelers only to get concussed on the first play.

Receiver/returner Britain Covey (neck) was a participant on Wednesday. He has missed the last two games with his injury.

