Eagles inactives: Bryce Huff inactive for Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

By Dave Zangaro

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles’ highest-paid free agent signing is officially inactive for Super Bowl LIX.

While that’s not as much of a surprise based on Huff’s playing time these playoffs, no one could have seen this coming when the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $51.1 million deal in March.

But the Eagles needed a game-day spot for Brandon Graham, who is officially active, and Huff hasn’t played much on defense and doesn’t play special teams. Huff has played just 13 defensive snaps in the playoffs and 12 of them came late in the Eagles’ blowout win in the NFC Championship Game.

Graham, 36, is active and will play after the Eagles activated him to their 53-man roster on Saturday. Today marks 11 weeks since Graham tore his triceps in Los Angeles and declared that he was out for the rest of the season. After rehabbing for a few weeks, Graham began to look at the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 as a possible return date.

Before the Eagles played in the NFC Championship Game, he even told teammates that he might be able to play if they advanced.

Here is the full list of Eagles inactives:

QB Tanner McKee (third QB)

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Darian Kinnard

WR Ainias Smith

CB Eli Ricks

S Lewis Cine

DE Bryce Huff

The edge rotation in the Super Bowl will include Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat, Jalyx Hunt and Graham.

The Eagles on Saturday, in addition to activating Graham, put OL Nick Gates (groin) on Injured Reserve and elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nick Morrow. Both Blasingame and Morrow are officially active.

The one move the Eagles didn’t make on Saturday was activating TE C.J. Uzomah. Instead of bringing him back, EJ Jenkins will serve as the third tight end in the Super Bowl.

