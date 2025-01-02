Eagles have 6 players named to Pro Bowl in 2024

The Eagles are 13-3 heading into Week 18 and they have six Pro Bowlers in 2024.

The NFL announced the NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters on Thursday morning and the Eagles are well represented.

Here are the six Eagles Pro Bowlers:

OT Lane Johnson - 6th Pro Bowl (starter)

RB Saquon Barkley - 3rd Pro Bowl (starter)

OG Landon Dickerson - 3rd Pro Bowl (starter)

DT Jalen Carter - 1st Pro Bowl (starter)

LB Zack Baun - 1st Pro Bowl

C Cam Jurgens - 1st Pro Bowl

The biggest snub on the Eagles’ roster is offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who is a first-alternate. The three tackles chosen from the NFC were Johnson, Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs.

For Johnson, this is another accolade for his growing Hall of Fame resume. Johnson was a Pro Bowler from 2017-19 and now has another three-year run from 2022-24. Johnson dealt with injuries in 2020 and 2021 but came out as strong as ever.

Barkley this season became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He won’t get a chance to break the all-time rushing record in Week 18 so his season ends with 345 carries for 2,005 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also had another 278 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Barkley made his first two Pro Bowls with the New York Giants.

Dickerson is as steady as they come among guards in the NFL and has now made three straight Pro Bowls as the Eagles’ left guard. The only year Dickerson wasn’t a Pro Bowler was his rookie season in 2021.

After the retirement of Fletcher Cox, Carter has stepped up in a major way this season. The second-year DT has 4 1/2 sacks, 16 QB hits, 12 TFLs and 42 tackles. The No. 9 overall pick from the 2023 draft has been incredible this season.

Baun is one of the best stories in the NFL. After being a part-time player for his first four years in the NFL in New Orleans, the Eagles made him a full-time starting linebacker and Baun has been incredible. Baun this season has 151 tackles, 5 QB hits, 3 1/2 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles and 4 pass breakups. The starting middle linebacker for the NFC is Fred Warner.

After the retirement of Jason Kelce, many wondered how the Eagles would fare. But his replacement, Jurgens, has played at a really high level. Jurgens was a backup in 2022 and then played right guard next to Kelce in 2023. Since moving back to his natural position at center, Jurgens has hit his stride and has been really solid.

Here are the Eagles’ Pro Bowl alternates:

1st alternates: WR A.J. Brown, T Jordan Mailata, CB Quinyon Mitchell, OLB Josh Sweat

2nd alternate: QB Jalen Hurts

3rd alternates: CB Darius Slay, LS Rick Lovato

4th alternates: PR Cooper DeJean, P Braden Mann

5th alternates: K Jake Elliott, DE Brandon Graham, ST Kelee Ringo

