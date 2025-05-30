Eagles working toward finalizing a trade to send Bryce Huff to 49ers

After an extremely disappointing 2024 season with the Eagles, edge rusher Bryce Huff is going to be one-and-done in Philadelphia.

The Eagles and 49ers are working toward finalizing a trade that will send Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade will not become official until after June 1, when Huff will reunite with his former coach Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the pending trade.

Huff, 27, was not at Eagles OTAs this week and now we know why. The Eagles obviously wouldn’t want anything to get in the way of Huff’s trade out of town.

The June 1 date is an important one on the NFL calendar because it allows dead cap figures to be split over two seasons. Because of Huff’s contract, there wasn’t much of a chance anything would happen before this date.

Here are the specifics of Huff’s restructured contract from ESPN’s Field Yates:

The Eagles declined Bryce Huff's $15.58M fully guaranteed option bonus, which turned it into base salary.



The Eagles declined Bryce Huff's $15.58M fully guaranteed option bonus, which turned it into base salary.

Philadelphia then turned $9.05M of that base salary into a signing bonus, which allows San Francisco to take on the remaining money…

Last March, Huff was the Eagles’ biggest free agent acquisition. They targeted him early and gave him a three-year, $51 million contract. But Huff never came anywhere near playing like a $17 million-per-season player.

The Eagles signed Huff coming off a 10-sack season with the Jets in 2023 and also liked what his advanced metrics showed. But Huff never found his footing as a full-time player in Philadelphia. He ended up playing in 12 games last season with 6 starts and registered just 2 1/2 sacks.

Huff missed time after wrist surgery during the 2024 season. While he returned in time for the playoffs, Huff barely played and was a healthy scratch in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles this offseason already lost Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement. Even after all that, it seemed unlikely that Huff would be a big part of their plan going forward. It just didn’t seem like a good fit between Huff and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

While Howie Roseman has been on fire in recent years and built the Super Bowl-winning roster in 2024, this was a rare miss. And now he’s moving on after just one year. In San Francisco, Huff will reunite with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, who was his head coach in New York for three seasons.

The Eagles’ top returning edge rushers going into the 2025 season are Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. This offseason they also signed veterans Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche and brought back Patrick Johnson. They also drafted Antwaun Powell-Ryland in the sixth round. Rookie first-round linebacker Jihaad Campbell could also factor in as a pass rusher.