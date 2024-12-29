Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles

Eagles fan who returned Tanner McKee's first TD ball speaks out

Patrick Driscoll returned third-string quarterback Tanner McKee's first touchdown ball after A.J. Brown threw it to him in the stands

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Eagles’ dominant 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was a game full of milestones. The Birds clinched the NFC East, Saquon Barkley became only the ninth running back in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards, and third-string quarterback Tanner McKee threw his first ever career touchdown pass. 

But McKee’s 20-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown – which extended the Eagles lead to 34-7 – was almost tainted. After scoring the touchdown, Brown threw the ball into the stands and into the hand of Eagles fan Patrick Driscoll. 

“I grabbed it with one hand right here,” Driscoll told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. 

Immediately realizing his mistake, Brown asked for the ball back so that he could give it to McKee. 

“AJ looked at me from the sideline and he told me, he said, ‘Let’s get that ball back and send you a signed jersey when the game’s over,’” Driscoll said. 

Driscoll got the ball back to Brown and planned to get his jersey after the game. Driscoll said the thought of selling the football never crossed his mind. 

“No, let’s get them that ball back,” Driscoll said. “Let’s keep this thing rolling and into the playoffs baby. Let’s win this Super Bowl. Sirianni and the Eagles baby. Let’s go. Let’s do it.”

You heard him, Eagles. Let's do it! Go Birds!

