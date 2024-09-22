Eagles' DeVonta Smith leaves Saints game in 4th quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith took a vicious hit in the fourth quarter on Sunday and left the field after a scary few minutes.

Smith is ruled out with a concussion.

He caught a pass for 5-yards and took a shot at the end of the play. Smith was down on the ground at the Superdome as trainers ran on the field. After a few minutes, Smith got to his feet and walked off the field.

After a brief stay in the blue medical tent, Smith walked into the locker room.

It was a scary scene on the field as Nick Sirianni kneeled next to Smith. A.J. Brown, who missed this game with a hamstring injury, was able to visit his friend Smith in the blue tent before he went inside.

Earlier in this game, the Eagles lost Britain Covey (shoulder). So as they try to win in New Orleans, the Eagles are down to three wide receivers: Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell.

The play after Smith was injured, Saquon Barkley broke off a 65-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

