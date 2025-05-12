Eagles have an opponent to kick off the 2025 NFL season

The Eagles are starting off their 2025 season with a division rival.

As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Eagles will host the NFL’s kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. Their opponent will be the Dallas Cowboys.

The announcement was made on Monday morning on TODAY as the Week 1 game will air on NBC and peacock. The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday evening but at least we already know one key game. It has been tradition for the Super Bowl champions to kick off the following season.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents for 2025:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Rams, Broncos, Raiders

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills

This is the first time the Eagles and Cowboys have faced off in Week 1 since the 2000 season in North Texas. You probably remember that game. Using pickle juice for fuel, Andy Reid’s Eagles used a surprise onside kick to help them get an early lead in what needed up being a 41-14 win to jumpstart a new era of Eagles football.

The Eagles have hosted the Cowboys in Week 1 just once in franchise history back in 1970. They lost that game 17-7 at Franklin Field.

Last season, the Eagles swept the Cowboys in their two meetings. They beat them 34-6 in Dallas in Week 10 and beat them 41-7 in Week 17 at the Linc.

The Eagles won the NFC East in 2024 on their way to winning a second Super Bowl title in eight seasons. In 2025, they will have a chance to repeat as NFC East winners, which hasn’t been accomplished in the division since they did it from 2001-04.