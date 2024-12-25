When is Eagles-Cowboys? How to watch the Birds try to bounce back

For the first time in months, the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a loss.

The Birds had their 10-game winning streak snapped in Week 16, as the Washington Commanders racked up 22 fourth-quarter points on Philadelphia's elite defense and scored a go-ahead touchdown on the final play from scrimmage.

The 36-33 loss not only prevented the Eagles from clinching the NFC East title, but also made their chances of capturing the NFC's No. 1 seed much less likely. Adding injury to insult, quarterback Jalen Hurts exited the game early with a concussion, putting his status for Week 17 in question.

Philadelphia (12-3), though, will have another chance to wrap up the division, along with locking down a top-two seed, when they welcome the rival Dallas Cowboys (7-8) to town this weekend.

The Eagles crushed the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 10, running away with a 34-6 victory thanks to 20 unanswered second-half points. While Dallas has already been eliminated from playoff contention, Mike McCarthy's team is in the midst of a strong run of form.

The Cowboys have rebounded from a five-game losing skid by winning four of their last five, most recently taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who's been filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, has thrown a combined nine touchdowns and one interception over Dallas' recent 4-1 stretch.

So, will the Cowboys play spoiler against their rivals? Or will the Eagles bounce back by reclaiming the divisional title? Here's how to watch Eagles-Cowboys:

When is the Eagles vs. Cowboys game?

Philadelphia will host Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 29. The Eagles will be donning their popular Kelly green uniforms for the second time this season.

What time does the Eagles vs. Cowboys game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game was previously scheduled for 4:25 p.m. before being flexed out of the late afternoon slot.

How can the Eagles clinch the NFC East?

Philadelphia will be crowned NFC East champions with a win or tie against the Cowboys, or with a Commanders loss or tie against the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders and Falcons will meet on Sunday Night Football.

A division title would lock down a top-two seed for the Eagles, as the NFC South and West champions won't be able to match Philadelphia's win total.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Cowboys game?

The NBC10 forecast for Sunday in Philly is cloudy with occasional rain showers. There's a projected high of 60 degrees and low of 49, along with a 40% chance of rain and winds of 5 to 10 mph.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Cowboys game on?

Eagles-Cowboys will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Cowboys game live online

It will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch Eagles-Cowboys coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Then, switch over to NBC Sports Philadelphia at 11:30 a.m. for "Birds Huddle: Game Day" followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

After Eagles-Cowboys ends, come back to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live." NBC10 will have additional postgame coverage with "Eagles Gameday Final" following Sunday Night Football, "NBC10 News at 11" and "Philly Live: Sports Edition."

