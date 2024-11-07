When is Eagles-Cowboys? Date, time and how to watch NFC East battle

It's Dallas week.

The Philadelphia Eagles will visit Jerry World in Week 10 as they meet the archrival Dallas Cowboys for the first time this season.

The two NFC East foes enter the divisional showdown trending in complete opposite directions. The Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak at 6-2, sitting just a half-game behind the surprise Washington Commanders for first place in the division.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will need to pull off quite the turnaround in order to capture a second straight NFC East title. Dallas sits at 3-5 in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and Mike McCarthy's team is likely to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for at least the next four games.

That means Cooper Rush is in line to get an extended run as Dallas' starter for the second time in three years. Rush made five consecutive starts in Prescott's absence back in 2022, and he guided the Cowboys to a 4-1 record over that stretch. But his fifth and final start was his worst, and it came against the Eagles in Philadelphia where he threw three picks en route to a 26-17 loss.

So, will Nick Sirianni's Eagles roll past Rush and Co. for a fifth straight victory? Or will the Cowboys come through with an upset to avoid letting their season slip further away? Here's how to watch Eagles-Cowboys:

When is the Eagles' next game?

The Eagles and Cowboys will square off on Sunday, Nov. 10.

What time does the Eagles vs. Cowboys game start?

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Cowboys game on?

Eagles-Cowboys will air on CBS. Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be on the call.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Cowboys game live online

The NFC East showdown will also be available to stream on ParamountPlus.com and the Paramount+ app.

How to watch Eagles-Cowboys coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Start your football Sunday with "Eagles Game Day Kickoff" at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC10. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Eagles-Cowboys coverage will begin with "Birds Huddle: Game Day" at 2:30 p.m. followed by "Eagles Pregame Live."

Once Eagles-Cowboys ends, flip over to NBC Sports Philadelphia+ for "Eagles Postgame Live."

