Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay limps off in 3rd quarter vs. Bengals

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

CINCINNATI — The Eagles will have to play the rest of this game without veteran cornerback Darius Slay.

He has been downgraded to out with a groin injury.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 33-year-old cornerback has been playing through a knee injury and had to limp off the field in the third quarter during a Bengals scoring drive to make the game 17-17.

In his place, backup Isaiah Rodgers is manning the left corner spot opposite rookie Quinyon Mitchell.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After getting hurt on a play that was eventually ruled an incompletion upon review, Slay tried to stay in the game but then had to limp off. He spent some time in the blue medical tent before walking very gingerly into the tunnel toward the Eagles’ locker room.

Meanwhile, tight end Jack Stoll suffered an injury on the first drive of the third quarter but was able to return to the game. That’s a big deal because the Eagles have just two tight ends active in this game. Losing one of them would take away the ability to run the 12 personnel package.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles blog 6 hours ago

Live updates: Eagles pull off first-ever win in Cincinnati, dominate Bengals

Eagles news 24 hours ago

Eagles activate rookie WR Ainias Smith off Injured Reserve

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us