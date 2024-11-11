When is Eagles-Commanders? How to watch battle for first place in NFC East

It's a prime-time clash for first place in the NFC East.

The division-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) will host the second-place Washington Commanders (7-3) under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

The two NFC East foes will square off just days after Philadelphia leapfrogged Washington for first place. The Eagles crushed the rival Dallas Cowboys 34-6 on the road in Week 10 for a fifth straight win. The Commanders, meanwhile, had their three-game winning streak snapped as they squandered a second-half lead and fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-27 at home.

Now, Jayden Daniels and Co. will be looking to reclaim the top spot in the division, while Jalen Hurts and the Birds have a chance to pad their first-place lead.

Here's how to watch the NFC East showdown:

When is the Eagles vs. Commanders game?

The Eagles and Commanders will meet on Thursday, Nov. 14. It will be the first TNF game of the season for both teams.

What time is the Eagles vs. Commanders game?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Commanders game on?

Eagles-Commanders will only be available on cable TV in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., areas. Fox will carry the game in both markets.

Where to stream the Eagles vs. Commanders game live online

The national broadcast of the game will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch NBC Sports Philadelphia's Eagles-Commanders coverage

NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will have pregame coverage on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. ET with "Eagles Game Plan," followed by "Birds Huddle," "Birds Huddle: Game Day" and "Eagles Pregame Live."

After Eagles-Commanders ends, flip over to NBC Sports Philadelphia for "Eagles Postgame Live."