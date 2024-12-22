Philadelphia Eagles

Live updates: Only division battle vs. Commanders stands between Eagles and NFC East crown

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 01: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball to Saquon Barkley #26 during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • The Eagles (12-2) visit the Commanders (9-5) for a Week 16 division battle at Northwest Stadium.
  • A win today would crown the Eagles NFC East Champions.
  • This is the second meeting between the teams this season: The first was a Thursday Night Football showdown at the Linc, where the Eagles beat the Commanders 26-18.
  • Here are our predictions for the Sunday afternoon matchup.
  • Coverage begins 12:00 p.m. ET with Eagles Pregame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Follow along as the Eagles look to clinch the NFC East in a Week 16 divisional battle against the Commanders.

