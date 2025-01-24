"We'll let you know once we get the cupcakes how they taste."

That's what Erin Coleman said after she and NBC10 Morning Show co-anchor Keith Jones wagered with NBC Washington's Molette Green and Jummy Olabanji over the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders NFC Championship Game.

What's on the line? The Washington NBC10 team will send Georgetown Cupcake treats to NBC10 after the Eagles win Sunday. In the rare case that the Birds lose, we will send the DC folks some Philadelphia soft pretzels.

The DC folks admitted to it being more than three decades since their football team appeared in the 2025 NFC title game. Erin and Keith had predictions on what will happen.

How many points will Washington score? Erin held up a big "0" balloon. Erin then used the same prop to predict the possibility of the Commanders winning.

"About how many Philly pretzels will we end up sending down I-95?" Keith asked. Erin then held up the "0" balloon once again.

The NBC Washington folks tried to trash talk back with some sprinkles on the cupcakes.

"Sprinkles representing the Commanders' tears," Erin quipped.

Erin and Keith then ended the talkback with an Eagles chant.

"We go hard," Erin said. "Philly is a sports town."

Erin and Keith will let you know how the cupcakes taste once the Washington folks settle the bet.