Eagles clinch NFC East and (at least) No. 2 seed with win over Cowboys

The Eagles on Sunday clinched the NFC East title and at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC with their win over the Cowboys.

Despite not having starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles were able to crush the Cowboys 41-7 on to win their second division title under Nick Sirianni.

Against the Cowboys, Kenny Pickett and then Tanner McKee played well and the Eagles forced several turnovers in the big win.

The Eagles also won the division back in 2022 on their way to a Super Bowl appearance. Amazingly, the NFC East has not had a repeat division winner since the Eagles did it in four straight seasons from 2001-04 under Andy Reid.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the Eagles’ 13th NFC East title all-time since the division was created in 1967.

This season, the Eagles clinched their playoff spot a few weeks ago but missed out on an opportunity to clinch the division last week when they lost to the Commanders. That game left open the possibility that the Commanders could still win the division.

The most likely outcome is that the Eagles are going to be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, which could set up a rematch against the Commanders in the wild card round.

For now, there’s technically still a small chance the Eagles could get the No. 1 seed. But if the Vikings beat the Packers on Sunday afternoon or if the Lions beat the 49ers on Monday night, the Eagles will be locked into the No. 2 seed.

If the Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed, they might decide to rest some starters next week against the Giants in the regular season finale.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube