Eagles' CB Darius Slay questionable after ankle injury vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eagles starting cornerback Darius Slay injured his ankle on the first drive of the game against the Cowboys.

The 33-year-old was officially listed as questionable. He returned for a few series but Isaiah Rodgers was back in to start the second half.

Slay got a pass breakup on the third play of the game on 3rd-and-7 but seemed to come down funny and injured his ankle.

Rodgers took his place for a bit in the first half. Rodgers has played significantly in recent weeks because Slay has been dealing with injury. First, Slay had a knee injury, then a groin and now an ankle. Slay missed last week’s game with that groin injury.

Rodgers played pretty well last week against the Jaguars. Because rookie Quinyon Mitchell has been excellent on the other side of the field. Mitchell made a heady on the next drive to drive his man out of bounds for an incompletion.

