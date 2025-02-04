Get that ‘Iggles' smell with new Eagles-scented candle

Want to smell Eagles green?

The Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation is getting into the Super Bowl spirit this week with several Eagles-themed items, including Eagles-themed balloon displays, Eagles-green necklaces, DIY pennants and even a scented candle.

That's right, you can have your house smell like you're at the game as you watch the Birds play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

What does the Eagles-scented candle smell like?

The PVCC's Eagles candle is called Iggles Tailgate.

It's "inspired by the sights, smells, and energy of a Lincoln Financial Field parking lot on game day," the visitors center said.

Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle got a whiff of the candle that advertises itself as capturing "the game day atmosphere with notes of hickory barbeque, oatmeal stout and fresh-cut grass." It also has a hint of bergamot.

The candles are for sale at the Independence Visitor Center, Love Park Visitor Center and Parkway Visitor Center through at least Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Go Birds!