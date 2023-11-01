Eagles best in the NFL? A.J. Brown MVP? Plus DALLAS WEEK on the new Takeoff Podcast with guest Sal Paolantonio

John Clark sits down with Sal Paolantonio to talk about the 7-1 Eagles ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and to discuss how his team compares to last season's Super Bowl team.



Sal Paolantonio will be award the Dick Vermeil Lifetime Achievement award this Wednesday at the Otho Davis Scholarship foundation. https://www.othodavisfoundation.org/



00:00 - Sal Paolantonio

01:23 - #dallasweek

02:46 - Jalen Hurts

04:13 - A.J. Brown MVP?

05:44 - Eagles best in the NFL?

07:59 - Cowboys matchup

09:26 - Statement game?

12:27 - Turnovers

13:57 - Getting to Dak

15:10 - 49ers

17:51 - Where does the Eagles defense rank?

21:08 - Brotherly shove

23:19 - Ranking A.J. Brown in Eagles history

