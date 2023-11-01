Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles best in the NFL? A.J. Brown MVP? Plus DALLAS WEEK on the new Takeoff Podcast with guest Sal Paolantonio

NBC Universal, Inc.

John Clark sits down with Sal Paolantonio to talk about the 7-1 Eagles ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and to discuss how his team compares to last season's Super Bowl team.

Sal Paolantonio will be award the Dick Vermeil Lifetime Achievement award this Wednesday at the Otho Davis Scholarship foundation. https://www.othodavisfoundation.org/

00:00 - Sal Paolantonio
01:23 - #dallasweek
02:46 - Jalen Hurts
04:13 - A.J. Brown MVP?
05:44 - Eagles best in the NFL?
07:59 - Cowboys matchup
09:26 - Statement game?
12:27 - Turnovers
13:57 - Getting to Dak
15:10 - 49ers
17:51 - Where does the Eagles defense rank?
21:08 - Brotherly shove
23:19 - Ranking A.J. Brown in Eagles history

