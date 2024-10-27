Eagles-Bengals inactives: Tee Higgins inactive for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (quad) is officially inactive against the Eagles on Sunday.

That’s a major loss for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Eagles are down a few starters on offense against the Bengals but they already knew that coming in.

Both right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion) and tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday and Jordan Mailata (hamstring) is on Injured Reserve for at least two more games after this.

Here’s the full list of Eagles inactives for Sunday:

OL Mekhi Becton (concussion)

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

CB Eli Ricks

QB Tanner McKee

OL Trevor Keegan

Without Becton, the Eagles will start Tyler Steen at right guard. Steen has been solid filling in for Becton after injuries in the Saints and Giants games. While Becton earned the starting gig in training camp, the Eagles entered the summer with Steen in that position and he might have kept it if he didn’t suffer a lingering ankle injury on Day 3 of training camp. So the Eagles feel pretty confident with him in there.

With Mailata on IR, the Eagles started Fred Johnson against the Giants and will start him again against the Bengals (his former team) on Sunday. He has a huge matchup against Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, who lines up on that side of the field.

The Eagles will enter their second straight game with just two tight ends active: Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll. The Eagles could have elevated a tight end from the practice squad but they elected to roll with two again.

On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles elevated fifth-round receiver Ainias Smith, who had been on IR all season with an ankle injury. He’s active this afternoon and could make his NFL debut. Smith will be a depth piece on offense and a possible punt return option behind Cooper DeJean.

The Eagles did not elevate any players from the practice squad for this game. This is the first time all season they haven’t brought anyone up for game day.

