Fans at New Orleans ‘Eagles bar' are ‘flipping excited' for Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles fans are everywhere, in every city - you just have to look and find them and their special nests.

And we did right here in New Orleans, the site of Super Bowl LIX.

Over at Markey’s Bar downtown we caught up with a group of fans Tuesday night at a makeshift Eagles pep rally. These fans are getting more and more excited for the big day.

Now the owners here at Markey's don't call it an Eagles bar - officially.

When there's an Eagles game and a Saints game at the same time - the Eagles fans are relegated to a back corner. That's where I found some of them decked out in green, gathered around an eagle made out of Legos.

Folks here tell me the city has been getting ready for months, preparing for the Super Bowl. And, they're happy to see the Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in their hometown.

One of those fans is Scotty Velity -- he moved down to NoLa from Philly years ago. He said he didn't like the weather in Philly.

I asked him what makes this place special. He says everyone is laid back. They want to have a good time. He just wishes they had a better football team.

So that's where the Eagles come in and here's his advice for fans coming down and looking for a "nest" like this.

“This is neutral ground, we have people like us who have been here a few years, we have a fanbase in the left corner at the bar,” Velity said.

How excited is he?

“I’m trying not to curse on TV, I am flipping excited is all I can say.”

Former Montgomery County resident Kellie Pitts lives in Louisiana now, but the rest of her family lives in King of Prussia. She was also there.

She had to be mailed an Eagles shirt - because she says her husband would never approve of her buying something other than Saints gear.

"I am an Eagles fan today and this week, but yes, normally I am a 'Who dat' fan..." Pitts said. "I'm happy for my family."