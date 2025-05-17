Eagles Autism Challenge raises a record $10 million in 2025

The 8th annual Eagles Autism Challenge set a record, raising over $10 million, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

In all, the Eagles Autism Challenge has raised more than $40 million since its inception in 2018. All money raised goes directly to Autism research and care for those affected by it.

The Challenge has grown tremendously in recent years. In 2022, the event raised what was then a record $4.1 million. The 2023 Challenge raised $6.2 million and last year’s raised $8.1 million.

So that’s about $27 million just since 2022.

More than 7,000 people participated in one of the bike rides or the walk/run, 2,000 more than any previous year.

“In so many ways, this has been a special year, and now the success of the 2025 Eagles Autism Challenge is the latest accomplishment,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said.

“We have continued to hit record-breaking numbers each year since 2018, which is a testament to the support and contributions of everyone involved. On behalf of the Eagles, we sincerely thank our participants, donors, volunteers, and partners – including Lincoln Financial – for their ongoing commitment to turning awareness into action for the autism community.”

The Eagles Autism Challenge consists of a 30-mile bike ride to Manyunk and bike, a 10-mile bike ride to the Art Museum and back and a 5K run to the Navy Yard, with all three events finishing inside the Linc, where the field is filled with family-friendly activities.

Among the current Eagles who participated in Saturday’s bike rides were Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship, Thomas Booker, Jordan Mailata and Laekin Vakalahi. Scot Loeffler and Aaron Moorehead were among the assistant coaches running the 5K, and Clint Hurtt walked the course. Tanner McKee and his wife Lauren also ran the 5K, although he stopped every minute or two to sign autographs. Former Eagles who participated included Jason Avant, Irving Fryar, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Harold Carmichael.

Donations can be made through May 31, so that $10 million figure will rise over the next two weeks. To donate in the name of a particular participant, simply search for their name and click on their donation page.