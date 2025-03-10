Eagles add a pass rusher in Roob's mock draft

We know the Eagles aren’t going to draft a quarterback, wide receiver or running back. We know they’re not going to take an off-ball linebacker. They’ll probably draft a tight end but not in the first round.



So realistically, there aren’t a lot of positions that make sense when the Eagles finally get around to picking at the end of the first round.



It will most likely be an offensive or defensive lineman.



Where have you heard that before?



Since Howie Roseman became GM in 2010, nine of the Eagles’ 13 1st-round picks have been offensive or defensive linemen, and going back to 1991, some 23 of their 32 picks in the first round have been linemen.



It's what they do and it’s how they build and it’s how they win. And it’s not going to change.



At 32, the Eagles won’t get one of the top prospects on either line, and depending how things go on April 24, trading down out of 32 is a real possibility. We all know how much Roseman likes to stockpile picks and won’t reach for a player at the bottom of the first round.



But sitting here six weeks before the draft, it’s hard to imagine Roseman not adding to one of the lines if he does pick at 32.



1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami: It was pretty clear as the year went on that Will Levis isn’t the answer. It’s only been two years since the Titans drafted him, but in a league where you have to win now, that’s long enough. He’ll be 26 by the time training camp starts, so he’s no kid with a huge upside, and the Titans have an opportunity with the first pick to add a potential franchise quarterback in Ward, who really blossomed this past fall in his one year at Miami after starting out at Incarnate Word and then putting together two good seasons at Washington State. Ward has a cannon for an arm, decent mobility and the ability to throw accurately on the move when plays break down. The last Miami QB taken first overall was Vinny Testaverde 38 years ago. The Titans haven’t had a young star quarterback since … nobody? Warren Moon and Steve McNair were both older when they had success. It’s time to address the most important position on the field. Until they do, the Titans are doomed for a continued lack of success.



2. Browns: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State: Even with Myles Garrett re-signing, Carter is one of the top edge prospects in the draft in years and is definitely worth this pick. Ironically, Carter has always followed Garrett and modeled his game on the future Hall of Famer going back to his days at La Salle College High School in Springfield Township, Montco. Carter has an insane blend of speed and power. Carter led the nation with 24 tackles for loss to go with 12 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles this year. He’s got an explosive first step, off-the-charts bend when turning the corner on offensive tackles and terrific physicality. It’s hard to imagine Carter won’t be a star.



3. Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: The Giants need a receiver and they need a corner, and with Hunter they get both. The Heisman Trophy winner is an athletic freak, who led the nation with both 96 catches and 15 TD catches to go with four interceptions and 11 pass deflections. Whoever drafts Hunter is going to have to be careful how they use him because playing both ways in the NFL is not a recipe for longevity. But Hunter has the skill set to make big plays catching the ball on either side of the ball. The Giants desperately need a quarterback, but if their choice at No. 3 is Hunter or his college teammate Shedeur Sanders, Hunter is the safer pick.



4. Patriots: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas: A versatile O-line prospect who could be a plug-and-play tackle but because of his size – 6-5, 315 – may have a higher ceiling at guard. What makes Banks such a great prospect is his tremendous technique coming out of Austin, where he was a three-year starter culminating in the Outland Award this past year. Any questions whether Banks was a top-5 player were answered with his slam-dunk combine performance. The Patriots haven’t taken an offensive lineman in the first round since Damien Woody in 1999, and they certainly have plenty of needs after going 16-35 the last three years. But the ability to land a franchise left tackle is going to be hard to pass up.



5. Jaguars: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: Brian Thomas, the Jags’ 1st-round pick last year had a huge rookie year, but there’s nobody else. So the Jags need a weapon, and McMillan is one of the best out there. McMillan led the country with 1,319 yards last year, and his production in three years in Tucson is crazy – 213 catches, for 3,419 yards and 26 TDs. He had nearly 300 more yards than anybody else in the BCS since 2022 and the 3rd-most touchdowns.



6. Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since 2002, when 37-year-old Rich Gannon was their quarterback, and they haven’t had a QB younger than 28 win a playoff game since Daryle Lamonica in 1967. They’ve used 25 different starting quarterbacks since they last won a playoff game. So they need a quarterback, and Sanders just seems like a good fit. There’s a lot to like about Sanders’ game. You’ve heard all about his accuracy – his 71.8 percent career completion is 3rd-highest in BCS history – but he’s really not just a checkdown QB. He was 9th in the BCS this year with 8.7 yards per attempt. And he showed tremendous toughness this year popping back up and making plays after getting sacked constantly behind a weak offensive line. Sanders has a decent arm, solid footwork and throws with good anticipation. He’s got some technique stuff he needs to work on, but that’s every young quarterback. A lot has been said about Sanders, but I think he’s going to be pretty good.



7. Jets: Will Campbell, OT, LSU: The Jets have needs across the board, but the offensive line is a good place to start. Especially assuming that both 1st-round-quality quarterbacks – Ward and Dart – are off the board. A trade up isn’t out of the question, but the Jets probably don’t want to part with that many picks either while they’re in a rebuilding stage. And nine straight losing seasons is certainly a rebuild. Even with the addition of Olu Fashanu last year in the first round, the Jets need youth, athleticism and toughness on the offensive line. You’ll hear people say Campbell will be a guard in the NFL because of his short arms, but he’s so advanced when it comes to technique, footwork and power that there’s no reason he can’t be a very good offensive tackle while retaining the ability to swing inside to guard.



8. Panthers: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall: The second edge off the board in a loaded group of edges is Green, who doesn’t have ideal size at 6-3, 250 but checks every other box with a quick first step, terrific bend and an uncanny ability to gather and finish, even after it looks like he’s been blocked out of a play. After starting out at Virginia, Green blew up this year with 17 sacks – most in the BCS - and 23 tackles for loss – 2nd-most in the BCS (behind Abdul Carter) as well as three forced fumbles. The Panthers were one of four NFL teams that didn’t have anybody with six sacks this year, and the almost complete absence of pass pressure – only the Patriots and Falcons had fewer sacks – is a big reason why opposing quarterbacks had an NFL-high 105.4 passer rating this year. The Panthers need a lot, but a young stud edge rusher is at the top of the list.



9. Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: I’m going to assume that Glassboro’s Juwan Johnson leaves via free agency after five up-and-down seasons with the Saints, and who better to replace him than Warren, the top tight end in this year’s draft. Warren – like Johnson, from Penn State – really came into his own in 2024 with a ridiculous 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. There haven’t been many tight ends taken in the top 10 – just five since 1995 but - with the exception of Kyle Pitts – they’ve all been very good, so if you find a playmaker like Warren you don’t hesitate to snap him up.



10. Bears: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M: I initially had Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou slotted in here, but when the Bears acquired Joe Thuney I think their focus changed. They still need help on the o-line, but at No. 10 it now makes more sense to go defense and continue the run on edges. Like the Panthers, the Bears didn’t have a single player last year with more than 5 ½ sacks and they actually haven’t had anybody with more than 7.0 sacks in a season since former Eagle Robert Quinn in 2021 and they haven’t drafted a double-digit pass rusher since Mark Anderson in the fifth round in 2006,. Stewart is just what the Bears need. His college production was hardly elite, but when you’re 6-foot-5, 270 and you go to the combine and run 4.58 with a 40-inch vertical and nearly 11-foot broad jump, those are numbers that indicate a big-time pass rusher is in there somewhere. It may be a little risky to spend a top-10 pick on a kid who had 4 ½ career sacks, but if he’s the sleeping giant a lot of scouts believe he is, the Bears could get themselves a big-time edge rusher in the top 10.

11. 49ers: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri: Future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams can still play, but he’ll be 37 and going into his 15th season when training camp starts, and the Niners need to start thinking about his replacement. Membou is a freakish athlete with terrific athleticism at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and a nasty streak that NFL coaches love. He was mainly a right tackle at Missouri and some believe he’s more suited to guard in the NFL, but wherever he lines up his combine certainly cemented his status as a top half of the first round pick. He ran 4.91 and had a vertical leap of 34 inches. He’s got all the tools.



12. Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise: There was a report during the combine that the Cowboys had lost interest in Jeanty. I don’t buy it. You get pre-draft smokescreens all the time, and Jeanty just makes too much sense for the Cowboys not to consider him. Jeanty’s numbers over the last two years are mind-blowing: His 3,948 rushing yards since 2023 are the most in the BCS by nearly 800 yards, and his 6.6 average is highest during that span as well (minimum 250 carries). And his 43 touchdowns are also tops. The dude averaged 186 rushing yards per game this year and yeah it’s the Mountain West Conference but that’s elite production anywhere. Jeanty doesn’t have great size – 5-9, 210 – but he’s a quick, fast, powerful, elusive runner with the ability to run between the tackles or hit a home run around the edge. He’s also a willing blocker and a good receiver. The Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott late last season. They still have Rico Dowdle, who’s OK. But Jeanty is potentially the franchise back Dallas has been looking for since Elliott was in his prime.



13. Dolphins: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan: The Dolphins have needed a big-time interior defensive lineman since losing Christian Wilkins to the Raiders last year, and they’ve got some good young pieces up front, but Graham could help get them to the next level. Graham was a high school wrestling star and that shows up in his power, leverage, balance, toughness and violent hands. Graham isn’t a big-time pass rusher at this point, but when it comes to taking on double teams, eating blocks and stuffing the run he’s got the complete package. And you can’t discount the fact that this is a guy who was a star and a leader two years ago on an undefeated national champion that had the No. 1 defense in the country.



14. Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan: Loveland, a high school basketball star, plays like a wide receiver but at 6-foot-5, 250, is built like a tight end. He didn’t have elite receiving numbers this past year – 56-for-582-5 – but that had more to do with Michigan’s shaky quarterback play than anything. In three years in Ann Arbor, he caught 117 passes for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he’s got all the tools you’re looking for in a pro prospect – plus speed to get down the field, very good hands, clean route running, OK blocking. Loveland didn’t work out at the combine following shoulder surgery, and he'll need a good performance at Michigan’s pro day to solidify being a mid-1st-round pick. But when you have a young quarterback finding his way like Anthony Richardson, the best thing you can do is get him a reliable and productive safety valve who he can count on to make a play, and Loveland fits the bill.



15. Falcons: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan: The salary-cap-strapped Falcons are likely to lose corner Mike Hughes and safety Justin Simmons to free agency, but Johnson could come right in and play opposite A.J. Terrell at outside corner. Johnson had seven interceptions in three years at Texas and is just a technically sound cover corner who makes up for adequate speed with great instincts and ball skills. Had a better 2023 than 2024, when injuries limited him to six games. Johnson didn’t help himself by not doing drills at the combine, but as long as he nails his pro day he’ll still be an upper 1st-round pick and would make a lot of sense for the Falcons.



16. Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan: How about this run on Michigan Wolverines? Grant is a Jordan Davis sort of player, a huge nose tackle who isn’t going to pile up fancy stats but moves well and will take on multiple blockers and open things up for the linebackers and edge rushers to make plays. Grant wasn’t as consistent as you’d like in college, but when he was good he was exceptional, and that will be enough to make him a mid-1st-round pick. And he’s athletic enough that he picked up 6 ½ sacks the last two years. Grant didn’t work out at the combine because of a hamstring injury, so he’s another one who will need a good pro day to solidify getting drafted in this range. But barring disaster, a good fit as Jonathan Gannon continues to rebuild that defense.



17. Bengals: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri: It sure seems like Tee Higgins won’t be in Cincinnati much longer, and who knows about Ja’Marr Chase in the long run, either. So Zac Taylor needs to start thinking about finding Joe Burrow another receiver, and Burden is a terrific fit. Burden’s numbers were down this year – 86-for-1,212 with nine TDs last year, 61-for-676-6 this year – but that had more to do with Missouri’s quarterback play than anything Burden was doing. He only ran at the combine and turned in a good-enough 4.41, and the sophomore year tape combined with the 40 time should make him one of the first few receivers off the board. Like another Missouri receiver, Jeremy Maclin, Burden is a polished young receiver who doesn’t do any one thing that jumps out at you but is very good in every aspect and should be a solid pro.



18. Seahawks: Jaxson Dart, QB, Mississippi: I don’t blame the Seahawks for trading Geno Smith, who turns 35 during the 2025 season, has never won a playoff game and has thrown 35 interceptions the last three years. Even if they acquire an older veteran, it makes sense for them to start thinking about the future and add a young quarterback as well. There are a lot of differing opinions on Dart, who started at USC before spending the last three years starting at Ole Miss. He’s a smart, accurate and polished quarterback but needs some work when it comes to footwork and getting rid of the ball on time and with anticipation. There are also concerns about his size – 6-foot-2, 225. But Dart was very good in the toughest conference in college football – 53 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 67 percent accuracy over the last two years. This past year, he led the BCS in passing yards, accuracy, yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating. I would expect the Seahawks to add a veteran quarterback who Dart can learn from over the next year and then turn to Dart when he’s ready.



19. Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State: Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been a dynamic pair since 2017, which is incredible these days. But Evans turns 32 in August and Godwin just turned 29 and is a free agent. So it’s time for the Bucs to start thinking about a young receiver, and Egbuka is a solid choice at No. 19. Four Buckeye wide receivers have been drafted in the last three years, and they’ve all been top-20 picks – Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave 10th and 11thin 2022, Jaxon-Smith Njigba 20th in 2023 and Marvin Harrison Jr. 4th in 2024. Add Egbuka to that list. Egbuka spent four years in Columbus, piling up 205 catches for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns, the first two of those years with C.J. Stroud. He doesn’t have world-class speed or size, but he’s a consistently productive player who runs clean routes, has terrific hands, knows how to separate against bump-and-run and gets the most out of his skill set.



20. Broncos: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: Courtland Sutton had nearly 1,100 yards and eight TDs, and he’s decent, but he’s also 29 and going into Year 8 and has never really been elite. And Marcus Mims is an elite returner but mis-cast as a WR2. Enter Golden, who spent one year at Texas after two years at Houston and had solid production with 987 yards and nine TDs, with a huge performance in the SEC Championship Game – 8 catches, 162 yards. It wasn’t elite production, but combined with his somewhat unexpected 4.29 at the Combine he looks like a terrific pick if he’s still on the board at No. 20.



21. Steelers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas: The Steelers cornerback issues grew as the season went on and when all was said and done they had the NFL’s 25th pass defense, and Joey Porter Jr. was really the only corner they could rely on, and he committed 20 penalties this year (five were declined), so there’s a real need for cornerback help, and the Steelers will have some good options when they’re up at No. 21. Barron doesn’t have elite top-end speed and at 5-11, 200, he doesn’t have ideal size. But he plays fast and he plays big, and he’s feisty. And he’s versatile, having played safety, slot and outside corner in Austin. Barron had five interceptions this year, tied for most in the SEC with teammate Andrew Mukuba.



22. Chargers: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: Emmanwori really helped himself with a monster combine last month, notably with a 4.38 40 at 6-3, 220 and a 43-inch vertical jump. The Chargers just signed Elijah Molden to a three-year, $18.75 million contract, and Derwin James is still terrific but will be 29 when the season starts. The Chargers have a solid secondary and safety isn’t a huge need but Emmanwori is too good to pass up at No. 22.



23. Packers: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia: The Packers have their pick of a few possible selections in this edge-rich draft, but it’s Williams who they make the fourth edge off the board to Howie Roseman’s disgust. But the Packers draft almost as many Georgia players as the Eagles – Eric Stokes in the first round in 2021, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt in the first round in 2022, Javon Bullard in the second round last year. In fact, of the 13 Georgia players taken in the first round in the last four drafts, six were selected by either the Eagles or Packers. Williams wasn’t a big numbers guy at Georgia, but neither were Nolan Smith or Jalen Carter. Their defense is always so deep that no one person really puts up huge stats. But he had 14 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles the last three years in Athens. And he’s only 20 years old and is going to keep getting better. It might take a couple years, but Williams has the potential to become a stud.



24. Vikings: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina: The Vikings could potentially lose their top three outside corners – Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin – and even if they don’t lose all of them they’re going to need to infuse the secondary with some young talent, and Revel is the best guy on the board at 24. He only played three games last year because of a torn ACL and yeah he only played 24 games in his entire college career and had just one career interception and 15 pass deflections. But based on his level of play when he’s been healthy, there’s no reason to question whether Revel can be a very good NFL corner. He’s got terrific speed and make-up ability, he’s tough in bump-and-run, and he's a willing run defender and you have to love his size at 6-2, 200. There’s an element of risk there simply because he didn’t play much college football, but he’s got a shot at being a very good corner for a long time.



25. Texans: Walter Nolen, DT: Mississippi: The Texans had a top-10 defense last year, but their run defense was a weak link, allowing 150 rushing yards four times, including 251 yards in a big late-season home loss to the Ravens. The Texans have gotten by with older interior linemen for a while – Mario Edwards, Folorunso Fatukas, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins – and you know DeMeco Ryans would have an infusion of youth in the interior of that defensive line, and Nolen seems like his kind of guy. After two middling years at Texas A&M, Nolen came into his own last year at Ole Miss and showed terrific playmaking from the interior at 6-4, 300 pounds. Nolen had 6.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and two fumble recoveries this past season and could really turn into a difference maker for the Texans.



26. Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State: The Rams used 11 different starting offensive linemen this past year, including rookie Dylan McMahon, the Eagles’ 6th-round draft pick this past year. They’re in the process of retooling their o-line, and Simmons falls in their lap after a knee injury in the Oregon game ended his 2024 season after six games. Simmons, who spent two years in Columbus after starting out at San Diego State, would have been a likely top-10 pick if not for the left knee injury, but there’s no reason to think he can’t be the same player after surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon. The injury even occurred early enough for him to have a good chance to start on opening day. The Rams haven’t drafted an o-lineman in the first round since Greg Robinson second overall back in 2014. That wound up being a disastrous pick. Simmons could be a steal for the Rams at 26.



27. Ravens: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon: Ronnie Stanley has been a very good player for a long time, going back to 2016 with the Ravens, but he hits free agency this week, he’ll be 31 next week, he’s averaged 9 ½ games over the last five years, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Ravens move to draft his replacement. We’ve already had a nice little run on offensive tackles – four in the first 27 picks and Conerly becomes No. 5. Conerly really helped himself at the combine not just in testing but in pass protection drills as well. When you have a quarterback like Lamar Jackson, protecting him has to be a huge priority



28. Lions: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M: The Lions did a lot of things well last year on their way to a 15-2 record and No. 1 seed in the playoffs in the NFC. One thing they did not do well was rush the quarterback. The Lions ranked 23rd in the NFL with 37 sacks and even worse in sacks per pass play – 28th in the league. Then they didn’t record a single sack in the playoff loss to Washington against a rookie quarterback who was sacked 47 times during the regular season. In this deep edge draft, help is on the way in the form of Scourton (formerly known as Nic Caraway). Scourton is a young prospect – still only 20 years old – who spent two years at Purdue before finishing with one season at A&M needs to continue working on his technique, but his upside is huge and playing across from Aidan Hutchinson would give him plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities. Scourton has good size and strength and is a plus run defender too. He only had five sacks last year but led the Big Ten with 10 two years ago while still at Purdue.



29. Commanders: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State: After giving up 55 points to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and ranking in the middle of the pack in most defensive categories during the regular season, the Commanders know they’ve got to get better on defense, and Sawyer offers a little bit of everything – stout against the run, improving pass rush ability, positional versatility. Sawyer spent five years at OSU and had a career-high 9.0 sacks this past year along with nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, an interception and two fumble recovery touchdowns. He’s a smart, savvy, steady force up front and a big step toward Washington’s defense getting better.



30. Bills: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee: It seems like just about every team out there is looking for edge rushers, and the Bills are no exception. They’ve only had one player with double-digit sacks since 2017, and that was 31-year-old Leonard Floyd in 2023, his one year in Buffalo. The last time the Bills had a player in his 20s with double-digit sacks was 2014, when Marcell Dareus, Jerry Hughes and Mario Williams all did it. That was 11 years ago, and you know a defensive coach like Sean McDermott wants to change that. Pearce may have played himself out of this pick with his outstanding combine, but if he’s still on the board – and the sheer number of 1st-round-caliber edge rushers is going to push some guys down – the Bills should pounce. Pearce over the last two years has 17 ½ sacks, 28 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, he’ll be able add 10 to 15 pounds without losing his speed and explosiveness. And his combine numbers were scary – notably a 4.47.



31. Chiefs: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota: Did you happen to watch the Super Bowl? It was open season on Patrick Mahomes, to the delight of Eagles fans and the disgust of Chiefs fans. The Chiefs simply could not protect Patrick Mahomes, and that matchup between the Eagles’ defensive front and the Chiefs’ offensive line was a total mismatch. So Andy Reid and Brett Veach know they’ve got to do something, and Ersery showed at the combine that he's a legit 1st-round tackle. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Ersery comes into the NFL as a polished, sound player, powerful, athletic and refined, ready to start at left tackle from Day 1. The Chiefs haven’t taken an offensive lineman in the first round since 2013, Reid’s first in Kansas City, and that was Eric Fisher, who had a very good eight-year run at left tackle with the Chiefs, making two Pro Bowls and winning a ring in 2019. Twelve years later, it’s time to go there again.



32. Eagles: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Mississippi: As we said, it’s hard to imagine Howie and Co. not going either offensive line or defensive line here. There really aren’t a lot of other positions that make sense considering their current roster construction, although defensive back is always a possibility. With Josh Sweat likely to leave via free agency, Brandon Graham likely to retire and Bryce Huff sputtering through a lost season, Roseman will pounce on one of this deep group of edge rushers if he doesn’t go offensive tackle with Lane Johnson in his last few years or trade out of 32 into the second round and add a pick or two. But if he stays at 32, Umanmielen makes a lot of sense. He’s a versatile and explosive two-way edge who had 10 ½ sacks this past year at Ole Miss after spending four years at Florida and is also a plus run defender. Get him in the lab with Vic Fangio and Jeremiah Washburn and watch him take off.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube