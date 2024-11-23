After nine weeks, Eagles activate Britain Covey off Injured Reserve

The Eagles on Saturday activated punt returner and wide receiver Britain Covey, nine weeks after he broke a bone in his shoulder.

The Eagles placed Covey on Injured Reserve on Sept. 24, two days after he got hurt during the Eagles’ win over the Saints at the Superdome.

They opened his practice window on Wednesday and he was a full participant at practice all week. He does not carry any injury designation.

The Eagles had a spot available on the 53-man roster after placing edge rusher Bryce Huff on Injured Reserve on Friday. Huff had surgery this week to repair a broken wrist. He’s eligible to return for the rematch against the Commanders on Dec. 22.

Covey had one of the best seasons ever by an Eagles punt returner last year, when he averaged 14.4 yards on 29 returns. That was 3rd-highest in the NFL and 3rd-highest in Eagles history. His 11.7 career average is 25th-highest in NFL history (minimum 50 returns) and tied for 2nd-highest in Eagles history, behind Ernie Steele - who averaged an NFL-record 14.7 in the 1940s. It’s also 7th-highest ever by an undrafted player.

Covey had also started becoming more active in the passing game and had a career-high six catches in the home opener vs. the Falcons, when he played a career-high 23 offensive snaps.

With DeVonta Smith out for the Rams game Sunday night, we could see Covey play a significant role in the slot.

“I've worked really hard to build that trust with Jalen (Hurts) and really have always felt like I could play that Cole Beasley type of role, you know, guys that I've watched my whole life, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola,” Covey said on Thursday.

“So you’ve just got to work back to it. But I pride myself in working in the slot, so hopefully it comes.”

In Covey’s absence, rookie slot corner Cooper DeJean has handled punt return duties at a high level. He’s averaging 11.8 yards on 14 returns, 6th-highest in the league and 3rd-highest ever by an Eagles rookie, behind Steve Van Buren’s 15.3 in 1944 and Pat McHugh’s 15.6 in 1947.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said he’d prefer that DeJean focuses on defense, so there’s a good chance we’ll see Covey returning punts again, perhaps as early as Sunday night against the Rams.

“I think it's going to be a great opportunity to have two really good guys,” Covey said. “Coop is such an incredible athlete. It's been fun (watching him).”

Covey, 27, was undrafted out of Utah in 2022 and is now one of nine undrafted players on the 53-man roster, along with Rick Lovato, Nick Gates, Fred Johnson, Huff, Reed Blankenship, Tristin McCollum, Eli Ricks and Ben VanSumeren.

The Eagles also elevated veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad.

Uzomah, a 10-year veteran, has 192 career receptions for 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was with the Eagles in training camp, released in final cuts, then re-signed to the practice squad in October. He was also a game-day elevation Thursday night vs. Washington.

