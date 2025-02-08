Eagles activate Brandon Graham off IR for Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS — He’s back.

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon activated veteran defensive end Brandon Graham off Injured Reserve just 11 weeks after Graham tore his triceps and needed surgery. This has been a miraculous recovery for the 36-year-old, who will make his return in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at the Superdome.

In his 15th season, there’s a very good chance the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and Andy Reid, his former coach, will be Graham’s final game in the NFL.

In addition to activating Graham, the Eagles also made the following roster moves: Placed OL Nick Gates (groin) on IR, elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nick Morrow from the practice squad.

Of course, the headline is the return of the Eagles’ longest-tenured player. Graham came into this season after declaring that it would be his last. As a first-round pick in 2010, Graham has played more seasons and more games than anyone in franchise history.

After tearing his triceps on Nov. 24, Graham ruled himself out for the season. But a few weeks later, his goal became rehabbing in case the Eagles made it to New Orleans.

After being a limited participant the last two weeks since the Eagles opened his practice window, Graham was a full participant in Friday’s practice — the last of the season. He entered the weekend officially listed as questionable for the Super Bowl.

Before the NFC Championship Game, Graham told his teammates he’d have a chance to play in the Super Bowl if they advanced. They beat the Commanders 55-23 and Graham’s practice window opened a few days later.

The risk for Graham is that he re-tears his triceps. But he's willing to take on that risk. He'll also be wearing a brace on his left arm.

“I know the risk, but the reward would be so much sweeter," Graham said. "Go out there and be able to help the team and then if we go out there and get that ring, it would be all worth it.”

On Saturday night, when head coach Nick Sirianni gives the floor to his players to speak in the final team meeting of the season, Graham is expected to deliver a message to his teammates.

“I prayed about it and I think it’ll come to me when it gets there,” said 15-year veteran Brandon Graham, who is expected to play in the Super Bowl, which could be his final game in the NFL.

“But whatever it is, it’s going to be from the heart. I feel that. I’m looking forward to delivering that speech with a bunch of the guys that’s going to be on the podium with me.”

Graham has made a lot of plays in his 15 NFL seasons but he’ll always be remembered for his strip-sack on Tom Brady to help seal the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

On Sunday in New Orleans, he’ll get a chance to add to his legacy.

