Eagles news

Eagles' 2025 schedule leaks tracker

Tracking the Eagles' schedule leaks before the official announcement at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

By Dave Zangaro

USA Today Images

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday at 8 p.m. but we’ll be tracking all the reports and leaks until everything becomes official.

As a reminder, here are the Eagles’ opponents in 2025:

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Rams, Broncos, Raiders

Road: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Bills

After technically having nine home games in 2024 (although one of them was in Brazil against the Packers), the Eagles have nine road games in 2025. Teams alternate between eight and nine home games year-to-year because of the 17-game schedule.

• The week began with an announcement on TODAY that the Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL kickoff game in 2025. It has been a tradition for the reigning Super Bowl champs to host the first game of the following season. This will be the first time the Eagles and Cowboys play in Week 1 since the Pickle Juice Game in 2000 in North Texas.

We will be updating the schedule as we learn more:

$Week 1 — vs. Cowboys on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10/Peacock
Week 2 —
Week 3 —
Week 4 —
Week 5 —
Week 6 —
Week 7 —
Week 8 —
Week 9 — 
Week 10 —
Week 11 —
Week 12 —
Week 13 —
Week 14 —
Week 15 —
Week 16 —
Week 17 —
Week 18 —

* Sunday Night Football
# Monday Night Football
$ Thursday Night Football

