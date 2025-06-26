Eagles 2025 most important list: Jihaad Campbell

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2025 season.

25. Andrew Mukuba

24. Jahan Dotson

23. Tanner McKee

22. Tyler Steen

21. Azeez Ojulari

20. Moro Ojomo

19. Kelee Ringo

18. Jihaad Campbell

Howie Roseman and the Eagles had a long wait on the night of the draft but it was worth it. Eventually, Roseman traded up one spot and landed Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell was a consensus top-15 pick from Alabama who was available late in the first round because of medical concerns that the Eagles obviously did not share with other teams.

“We do not have any long-term concerns with his health,” Roseman said on draft night. “We look at the draft as a long-term opportunity for our team. We have a lot of confidence this guy's going to be here and play at a really high level for a long time. When you're in a draft and you're picking at the end of the first round, you don't have an opportunity to get a top-10 player on your board.”

Campbell, 21, is still recovering from a shoulder surgery in March but did return to practice in a limited fashion on the final day of the spring schedule in June.

A welcome sign from Eagles mandatory camp: Jihaad Campbell going through some linebacker drills. pic.twitter.com/mAr8LQBM6Q — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) June 10, 2025

As much as the Eagles talked up Campbell’s potential as a pass rusher when they drafted him, the Eagles have had Campbell with the inside linebackers so far. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the reason is that there’s more to learn at that spot. But it’s also very possible Fangio simply sees him as a linebacker. That wouldn’t be such a bad thing either.

Campbell is 6-3, 244 pounds and seems to have a similar build and skillset as Zack Baun, who was an All-Pro linebacker under Fangio in 2024. Campbell certainly doesn’t mind that comp.

“That type of guy being on the No. 1 defense in the nation, which is the Philadelphia Eagles,” Campbell said after getting drafted, “I got a chance to definitely watch some film and watch some tape on him and just see how special he is.”

Campbell was recruited as a pass rusher by Alabama but eventually settled in as a stud linebacker. In 2024, he started 13 games at Alabama and had 117 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups and an interception. He then went to the Combine and impressed with a 40-yard time of 4.52 seconds and a broad jump of 10-7.

As long as Campbell’s health really isn’t a long-term concern, he might turn into a huge steal for the Eagles.

And there’s a very good chance Campbell will play a huge role as a rookie. If Campbell’s shoulder is healed up enough for him to be a full-go at training camp, he could line up as a starter next to Baun at linebacker when the Eagles open the season on Sept. 4.

“That’s a big dude. Similar to myself,” Baun said. “A versatile guy that can do a lot of different things. Just starting to see him move around a little bit and the dude can move and he’s impressively very smart on the board as well. I’m really excited for him.”

Last season’s starting MIKE linebacker Nakobe Dean is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon and could miss the beginning of the 2025 season. The Eagles could have another decision to make whenever Dean is finally healthy, but in the interim, it makes a ton of sense to start a healthy Campbell. At some point, when all three are healthy, Campbell could then be utilized more as a pass rusher.

But either way, Campbell will have a big role in 2025.