Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Center City Philadelphia

Firing up Eagles fans with Center City pep rally. Here's how to get in on the fun

Comcast, NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 are hosting a free Eagles pep rally in Center City Wednesday

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles land back at The Linc Thursday night for the home opener against the Vikings.

But, before the Birds take the field, fans are getting fired up with a free pep rally at the Comcast Plaza at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City Wednesday. Comcast, NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 are hosting the event.

The Home Opener Pep Rally featuring giveaways, games, Eagles Cheerleaders and some Birds' alumni takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles pep rally graphic
NBC10
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Make sure you're "always game day ready" by coming out to check out the fun.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Center City PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Eagles
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us