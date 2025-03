You know the drill! Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank knock out an emergency podcast following a big day of Eagles news.

0:00 - Reacting to Saquon Barkley's contract extension

17:18 - James Bradberry released

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSS | Watch on YouTube