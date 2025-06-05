Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

DeSean Jackson, Michael Vick's teams to face off at the Linc this fall 

DeSean Jackson's Delaware State team will host Michael Vick's Norfolk State team at the Linc this fall.

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Eagles DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick will be back at Lincoln Financial Field this fall — this time on the sidelines.

The former teammates are both entering their first years as Division I head coaches in 2025 and Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets will host Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans at the Linc on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Both Jackson and Vick were hired by those respective Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and HBCU schools this offseason.

Jackson was a “key advocate” for the game to be moved to Philadelphia, according to the release.

“I came to Delaware State University to start a new phase of my career with a unique institution that cares about its students and is helping to transform their futures,” Jackson said in a statement. “I know Coach Vick feels the same way at Norfolk State.

“A part of that transformation is opening our students and scholar athletes up to a whole new set of experiences at the highest level. For our teams to be playing in Philly, at Lincoln Financial Field, on the field Coach Vick and I called home for many years will be special for our players, our coaching staffs, our alumni and fans, and for HBCU culture around the country.”

Jackson and Vick were teammates in Philly for five seasons, from 2009-2013. During that span, Jackson caught 13 touchdown passes from Vick, the most he caught from any quarterback in his career.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a world-class venue on a world-class stage,” Vick said in the release. “Coach Jackson and I made so many unforgettable memories together at Lincoln Financial Field – this stadium holds special meaning in my NFL career. I am thrilled to be a part of this historic moment and want to thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Norfolk State, and Delaware State for their collaboration to make this happen.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale on June 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
