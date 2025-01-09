Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson answers important Eagles question in Delaware St. introductory presser

It doesn't matter when or where, DJax is always pulling for the Eagles.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

He was (and still is) a fan favorite for a reason.

Former Eagle DeSean Jackson had his introductory press conference as head coach of Delaware State's football team Wednesday. And, given the proximity to Philadelphia, the Eagles were brought up. Naturally.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Jackson was asked about the upcoming Wild Card matchup Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. More specifically, "how badly" does he think the Eagles are going to beat the Green Bay Packers.

Echoes of "Go Birds!" filled the room before he was able to answer.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"One thing I will say about the Birds, man, I bleed green. Just know that," Jackson said. "So this week, we gonna beat (the Packers) pretty bad.

"We're gonna do our thing. We're gonna be in the Super Bowl. I'm betting on my dogs and they're gonna do it. Fly Eagles, fly."

Jackson spent 15 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2022. The wide receiver had two stints with the Eagles and has the third-most receiving yards in franchise history (6,512).

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Jan 6

The start of a Super Bowl run? How to watch Eagles' playoff opener vs. Packers

Eagles 4 hours ago

Takeoff: Greg Cosell's deep dive on Packers-Eagles playoff matchup

After retiring, Jackson was hired as an offensive coordinator for the Woodrow Wilson High School football team in Long Beach, California.

He was officially named head coach of the Delaware State University Hornets on December 27, 2024.

“I’m fired up. I’m ready to go,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I’m really ready to get on the field right now. Y'all lucky we got all these NCAA rules. I’m ready to go to work.”

Former Philadelphia Eagle DeSean Jackson was officially introduced as the new head coach of Delaware State University’s football team. NBC10’s Tim Furlong has the story.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

DeSean JacksonEagles blog
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us