DeSean Jackson answers important Eagles question in Delaware St. introductory presser

He was (and still is) a fan favorite for a reason.

Former Eagle DeSean Jackson had his introductory press conference as head coach of Delaware State's football team Wednesday. And, given the proximity to Philadelphia, the Eagles were brought up. Naturally.

Jackson was asked about the upcoming Wild Card matchup Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. More specifically, "how badly" does he think the Eagles are going to beat the Green Bay Packers.

Echoes of "Go Birds!" filled the room before he was able to answer.

"One thing I will say about the Birds, man, I bleed green. Just know that," Jackson said. "So this week, we gonna beat (the Packers) pretty bad.

"We're gonna do our thing. We're gonna be in the Super Bowl. I'm betting on my dogs and they're gonna do it. Fly Eagles, fly."

Jackson spent 15 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2022. The wide receiver had two stints with the Eagles and has the third-most receiving yards in franchise history (6,512).

After retiring, Jackson was hired as an offensive coordinator for the Woodrow Wilson High School football team in Long Beach, California.

He was officially named head coach of the Delaware State University Hornets on December 27, 2024.

“I’m fired up. I’m ready to go,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I’m really ready to get on the field right now. Y'all lucky we got all these NCAA rules. I’m ready to go to work.”

