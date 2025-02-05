Philadelphia Eagles

Delaware River

Super Bowl excitement spreads to Delaware River, now called ‘Eagles' River'

New Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has proclaimed that the Delaware River will be known as "Eagles' River" from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Delaware River isn't green, but it's named (for now) after the Philadelphia region's favorite Super Bowl-bound football team decked out in green.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed a proclamation declaring that the Delaware River will be known as "Eagles' River" until (at least) Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are the greatest team in the National Football League, and will be the champions of Super Bowl LIX," a confident Meyer said. "For the next week, we shall refer to the Delaware River as Eagles’ River, and I encourage all fellow Eagles fans to join me in celebrating. Go Birds!"

Wearing a throwback Harold Carmichael jersey, the first-term Democrat signed the order.

The reasoning? Just check out the lists of "Whereases" in Meyer's proclamation:

WHEREAS, the Philadelphia Eagles are once again soaring toward Super Bowl victory, carrying with them excitement and passion from fans across the state of Delaware; and

Philadelphia Eagles

WHEREAS, many Delawareans proudly wear green and shout “Go Birds!” in support of the Eagles; and Whereas, rooting for sports teams builds community, fosters a sense of belonging, and creates memorable experiences for Delawareans; and

WHEREAS, the Delaware River has long been a symbol of environmental significance and historical value that Delawareans take great pride in; and

WHEREAS, even just playing in the Super Bowl is a triumphant and noteworthy feat that deserves recognition; and

WHEREAS, it is fitting to temporarily rename the stretch of the Delaware River that flows through our great state up to the Pennsylvania border to reflect the fighting spirit of the Eagles; and

WHEREAS, the Philadelphia Eagles will be the champions of Super Bowl LIX.

Let's hope Meyer is onto something here and the Eagles do prevail over Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. Go Birds!

This article tagged under:

Delaware RiverDelawarePhiladelphia EaglesMatt Meyer
