Dallas Goedert optimistic for Cowboys after returning to practice

A calf injury cost him a game in 2019, and a year later a broken ankle sidelined him for four games and a calf injury for another.

A fracture in his shoulder kept him out for five games in 2022, and in 2023 it was a broken arm that cost him three games.

And now this year Dallas Goedert has missed the Eagles’ last three games with a hamstring injury he suffered just three snaps into the Browns game.

“Yeah obviously the injury rate in the NFL is about 100 percent,” Goedert said. “I don't know if anybody ever stays fully healthy but it's just taking care of your body the best you can. Pre-hab, just making sure I stay ahead of it.

“It's always frustrating but you just have to control the things you can control. Not all injuries you can control but you know the soft tissue ones are one you want to eliminate for sure.”

In all, Goedert has missed 20 games with injuries, 19 of them over the last five years.

When he’s healthy, he’s as good as almost any tight end in the league. Since 2019, his 49.4 yards per game ranks sixth among all NFL tight ends, his 8.7 yards per target is 2nd-highest (behind George Kittle) and his 11.9 yards per catch is 7th-best.

Goedert was leading all tight ends with 24 catches and 301 yards when he got hurt in the opening moments of the Browns game.

He returned to practice Wednesday and expects to play against the Cowboys Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

“I feel really good,” Goedert said. “When you're injured, the worst part is not being able to be out there with the guys, so it's a lot of fun to get back out there, just be in the huddle.

“The soft tissue injuries, it's just kind of making sure you get enough time. I was doing everything I could to get back as fast as I could, but I like where I'm at now. It feels good and looking forward to attacking the rest of the way.”

By not putting Goedert on Injured Reserve, the Eagles gambled that he’d be back in less than four weeks, and he’s back in three.

“This was like the latest I wanted to be back,” he said. “Obviously, would have loved to play last week in the Kelly greens and been able to suit up a little bit for that. But, yeah, this was definitely the game that we knew for sure I should be able to be good. And we're tracking in the right direction.”

Goedert was listed as a full participant Wednesday in a walkthrough. The real test comes Thursday, when the Eagles have their longest practice of the week.

But so far so good.

“I feel like I'm where I need to be,” he said. “Just monitor how it feels throughout the week and hopefully it'll all be good and suit up in Dallas and keep it rolling.

“They've been doing their job getting the wins for us and I'm just excited to contribute any way I can out there.”

In Goedert’s absence, the Eagles went 4-0 and averaged 28 points per game, and Grant Calcaterra came into his own with 13 catches for 160 yards, with eight of the catches going for first downs.

“It’s always frustrating,” Goedert said. “I never want to be injured, but you’ve just got to make sure you keep a positive attitude and when you get back you're in the best shape you can be in.

“You've been paying attention to your meetings so you know all the little nuances of things that we've changed over the few weeks. For me it's just looking forward to the day that I get to go back is always the thing that keeps me motivated and positive.”

