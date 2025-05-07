Eagles find a way to resolve Dallas Goedert impasse with contract restructure

The Eagles have resolved their impasse with Dallas Goedert by agreeing to a restructured contract and pay cut that will keep the veteran tight end in Philadelphia.

The deal – first reported by Jeff McLane of the Inquirer and confirmed by a league source – is huge for the Eagles, who keep one of Jalen Hurts’ favorite targets and one of the top playoff tight ends in NFL history, and huge for Goedert, who doesn’t have to start looking for a new team two months after the start of free agency.

Field Yates of ESPN reported that the deal pays Goedert $10 million in case with incentives that could be worth another $1 million. He was initially due $14 million in cash.

Goedert, who’s spent his entire seven-year career with the Eagles, had a 2025 cap hit of about $11.8 million. No word on exactly where the new deal lands in cap value.

That cap hit would have been 10th-highest among all NFL tight ends.

The Eagles still have Grant Calcaterra and they added a couple veteran tight ends during the offseason – Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant – but they didn’t draft a tight end and really would not have had a TE1 on the roster if they had traded or released Goedert.

Goedert, a 2nd-round pick in 2018, has 349 catches for 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns in 93 regular-season games. His 49 yards per game since 2019 are 9th-most among NFL tight ends.

But it’s in the postseason where he’s been among the best in the league. In 12 career playoff games, he has 52 catches – 8th-most by a tight end – for 562 yards and four TDs. After missing seven games during the regular season, he had team-highs with 17 catches for 215 yards along with a TD in the 2024 Super Bowl run. The 215 yards are 2nd-most ever by an Eagle in a single postseason. Alshon Jeffery had 219 in 2017.

It's not easy to judge Goedert’s value, so this became a tricky and protracted situation and for a while from the way Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni were talking about Goedert, it did not look like a positive outcome was going to happen.

Goedert is still one of the most productive tight ends in the game when he’s healthy. His 50 yards per game this past season was 6th-highest in the league and 3rd-highest of Goedert’s career. But the injuries and his age temper his value. He’s averaged only 12 ½ games per season since 2020, and at 30 years old he doesn’t fit into Roseman’s youth movement.

As of now, Goedert is the 2nd-oldest projected starter on the team, behind only 35-year-old Lane Johnson. The last time the Eagles had an offensive skill player in his 30s start 12 or more games was tight end Brent Celek in 2015.

So Roseman went against some pretty strong trends, but in the end the franchise believed Goedert was worth it, and Goedert wanted to be here, and when both the player and the team want to get something done, usually it gets done.