Did Eagles game against Cowboys next week just get way easier?

While the Eagles have to worry about their Week 9 game against the Jaguars, their Week 10 game might have just gotten a lot easier.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had to leave in the second half against the Falcons on Sunday and was ruled out. So there’s a chance he won’t be able to play the Eagles in Week 10.

The Falcons went up 27-13 over the Cowboys (3-5) in the fourth quarter just as Prescott was ruled out. The Cowboys lost 27-21.

The Eagles will play the Cowboys in Dallas next Sunday in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. If the Cowboys don’t have Prescott, they will have to start Cooper Rush, who replaced Prescott on Sunday.

AT&T Stadium has been a tough place for the Eagles in recent seasons. They have lost their last six games against the Cowboys on the road. Their last road win at that stadium was on Nov. 19, 2017. Meanwhile, the Eagles have won their last two games against the Cowboys at the Linc.

In his career, Prescott has a 9-4 record against the Eagles and a 100.6 passer rating in those games. He has thrown 24 touchdowns to just 8 interceptions against the Eagles in his career.

