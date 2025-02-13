Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to stores and online to buy fresh champions gear in the hours after the Birds destroyed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

So much so that the Eagles faithful set a new record for team merchandise purchased in the 24 hours after a championship, according to apparel company Fanatics.com. The best-selling champion crown previously belonged to the last team to win it all in major North American sports -- the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Green gear is selling so fast online that "the Eagles are on pace to break Fanatics’ overall record for Super Bowl Champs sales, which they previously set in 2018," Fanatics -- the official e-commerce partner of both the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles -- said.

Fans in all 50 states and more than 69 countries have already pounced on Super Bowl winning gear, Fanatics said.

Among Fanatics' top sellers as of Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025:

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection Hat

Saquon Barkley Midnight Green Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Game Player Jersey

Barkley's historic season also rushed him to the top of the list of Eagles player jersey sales, Fanatics said. QB (and Super Bowl MVP) Jalen Hurts, Super Bowl TD-scoring defensive back Cooper DeJean and star wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith rounded out the Top 5.

Expect to see plenty of that fresh Super Bowl champs gear on fans at Friday's victory parade in Philadelphia.

