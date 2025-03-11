Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans react to shocking C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade

Is this real? It doesn't feel real.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eagles fans are sitting in complete shock.

Heck, all football fans are.

The new league year for the NFL is still one day away but Eagles general manager, Howie Roseman, made a move Tuesday morning that sent all jaws in the tri-state area a one-way ticket to the floor.

C.J. Garnder-Johnson is being traded to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster move that is sending offensive guard, Kenyon Green, to the Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson returned to the Eagles last offseason in free agency on a three-year deal. He spent the previous season with the Lions.

In Philly, many fans saw the starting safety as the heart and soul of the Eagles' defense. He brought an energy to that side of the ball that was sorely missing in 2023.

It's always "trust in Howie" this time of year … but right now, this is a clear head-scratcher for many:

At least we'll always have Super Bowl LIX.

