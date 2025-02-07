The missing piece? How much C.J. Gardner-Johnson means to Eagles defense

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been an Eagle for two seasons and the Eagles have gone to two Super Bowls.

It’s no coincidence.

Of course, it’s not like the return of Gardner-Johnson is the only reason why the Eagles are back in the big game — but it’s one of the reasons. Not only has the mercurial safety had a productive season but he also means something to the fabric of this Eagles team.

Just ask his teammates.

“C.J.’s always been an important piece,” quarterback Jalen Hurts said this week. “I hate that he ever left. I knew the spark that he brought us the first time around. He experienced those things we all experienced together. I know his eagerness to win has always been there.”

The Eagles traded for Gardner-Johnson just before the start of the 2022 season and he had a huge impact on the last Super Bowl year with 6 interceptions in just 12 games. He missed some time with injury but returned in time for the playoffs to help the Eagles get to the big game (and nearly win it) in Arizona.

Money got in the way after the Super Bowl loss. The Eagles and Gardner-Johnson couldn’t find common ground on a contract so he signed a one-year deal to play for the Lions in 2023. It was a slightly messy breakup.

But once he hit the open market this past offseason, Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles were able to get over their feelings and bring the trash-talking safety home. In an offseason that saw Howie Roseman sign All-Pros Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun in free agency, the move to bring back Gardner-Johnson eventually flew a bit under the radar.

It really shouldn’t.

Because not only has Gardner-Johnson helped transform the Eagles’ defense this season, but he has also brought some swagger back to a team that needed it.

“He got an attitude about him,” Brandon Graham said this week. “Anytime you got good guys you can bring back in that can make plays for us. That’s what you want. I know the business side of things sometimes removes guys from here because you didn’t give them the money they wanted and they have to move on. I understand that too. But I’m happy that Howie went back and got him and it worked out the way it was supposed to.”

This week is even more special for Gardner-Johnson because he was drafted by the Saints in the fourth round in 2019 and spent three years in New Orleans before they shipped him to Philadelphia just before the 2022 season.

What has this week been like back in NOLA and back in his old practice facility?

“It feels good,” Gardner-Johnson said. “More relaxed. Not as riled up as people expect me to be but I got drafted here so it’s kind of a dream to get drafted here and play a Super Bowl here.”

Because of his penchant for trash-talking, sometimes Gardner-Johnson’s play gets overlooked. But Gardner-Johnson is a big-time play-maker for this Eagles defense. He led the team in interceptions with 6 this year, in addition to 12 pass breakups, 59 tackles, 2 TFLs and a forced fumble. He’s one of the harder hitters on the team.

There’s another area where CJGJ might not get enough credit. He has played multiple positions and has picked up a lot in his NFL career.

“He’s a very smart player too,” Hurts said. “I think that’s something that he doesn’t’ get a lot of credit for. His time in New Orleans playing the nickel back position and being a versatile player on the defensive backfield. It adds a lot of value.”

In this stint, Gardner-Johnson has become something of a leader too. Graham said that Gardner-Johnson isn’t afraid to have uncomfortable conversations when things aren't right, which goes a long way to establishing accountability.

For the most part, though, Gardner-Johnson says his leadership style is more of a lead-by-example type.

“I don’t gotta have a C to be a leader,” he said.

During Gardner-Johnson’s first year with the Eagles in 2022, he and Reed Blankenship didn’t have an opportunity to get very close. But now the two are great friends. They know they’re a bit of an odd couple but their bond at safety has stabilized the back end of the best defense in the NFL.

Blankenship hears all the chatter about his buddy but he knows the real C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“He’s an emotional player, he’s an emotional guy,” Blankenship said. “But he’s funny. And he genuinely cares about you. There’s a lot of stuff out there, probably saying different things, but he’s a great dude. I like being around him.”

Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship will have a tough task on Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. A couple years ago, Gardner-Johnson was on the field as Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The loss fueled him.

“It’s hard to get to the top,” Gardner-Johnson said. “But you gotta continue to fight and scratch. Last year, I was with Detroit so I was pretty close with them last year. Coming back to the team I started with, a team that was pretty amazing. A long journey but very appreciative of what happened this year. I’m ready to continue to write another chapter of the book.”

