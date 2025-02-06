Celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl run with the NBC10, TODAY Show pep rally!

We’re only a few days away from Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs! The NBC10 News Today team is once again collaborating with the TODAY Show for a Friday morning Eagles pep rally at XFinity Live!
The rally will feature plenty of fun, food, music and more as Eagles fans get hyped for the big game. Watch live coverage of the pep rally from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, on NBC10, the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel and in the video embedded above.
Here’s a list of all of the local businesses and food vendors that will be featured in Friday’s rally:
