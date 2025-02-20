Cam Jurgens reportedly had back surgery after playing through pain in playoffs 

Eagles center Cam Jurgens had back surgery on Tuesday to alleviate nerve pain, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

Jurgens, 25, was clearly in pain as he finished off the NFC Championship Game and played in Super Bowl LIX but he was able to play through it to help the Eagles capture the Lombardi Trophy for just the second time in franchise history.

The good news is that Jurgens is expected to fully recovery for training camp in July, according to the report.

Both Jurgens and Landon Dickerson (knee) had to play through pain late in the playoffs. Dickerson started the NFC Championship Game at center but was forced out of the game and Jurgens was able to gut it out the rest of the way. Dickerson at locker cleanout day told reporters he anticipated needing surgery as well.

The Eagles’ offensive line was one of the major strengths of their Super Bowl-winning team in 2024. Not only did they protect Jalen Hurts, but the offensive line blocked the way for Saquon Barkley to have just the ninth 2,000-yard rushing season in NFL history.

At least four of the five will be back together in 2025. Right guard Mekhi Becton will become a free agent next month so his future is a bit up in the air.

Three of the five — Dickerson, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — are already playing on big-time contracts and Jurgens is likely to follow this offseason. After playing out the first three years of his rookie deal, Jurgens is now eligible for a contract extension.

In 2025, Jurgens is scheduled to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract as a second-round pick. Jurgens is scheduled to have a base salary of $5.217 million in 2025 with a cap hit of $5.767 million, per OverTheCap. The Eagles usually like to get in front of these deals so an extension for Jurgens this offseason should be expected.

In his first season as the Eagles’ starting center, taking over for the legendary Jason Kelce, Jurgens started 16 games in the regular season and played at an extremely high level. He was named to his first-career Pro Bowl.

