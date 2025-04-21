Eagles lock up Pro Bowl center on 4-year mega extension

The Eagles and Cam Jurgens have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension that will keep the Pro Bowl center in Philadelphia through the 2029 season.

Jurgens, 25, was about to enter a contract season in 2025 and the Eagles made sure he’s not going anywhere for a long time.

Jurgens’ four-year extension is worth $68 million with $39.4 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. That annual salary of $17 million makes Jurgens the second highest-paid center in the NFL behind just Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs.

A 2022 second-round pick out of Nebraska, Jurgens had huge shoes to fill in 2024 after Jason Kelce retired. Jurgens was up for the task. He was named a Pro Bowler in his first season as the Eagles’ starting center and played through a painful back injury to help win Super Bowl LIX. Jurgens had surgery after the season and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jurgens had two years to learn under Kelce (including one playing next to him at right guard) before replacing Kelce this past season. There was a ton of pressure on Jurgens to replace a legend but he has handled it extremely well.

“I think he's done a really nice job,” head coach Nick Sirianni said during this season about Jurgens. “It's never easy to replace a legend, which we all know how special of a player and leader Jason Kelce was. So he's had to step in and fill those shoes, and I think he's done a really nice job.

“Obviously you look at everything first. You look at having 13 wins — Cam is the center of a 13-win football team. He's got to play good for that to happen. He's played good for us to be able to do that. You've got a 2,000-yard rusher, which is special. The center's got to play good for that to happen as well.

“I think all the writing is on the wall of how good of football he's played and all the good things he's done based off what this team has done. And never easy to do what he had to do there, but he's really played good football through these 16 games.”

Jurgens was set to enter the fourth and final season of his rookie contract in 2025. He was scheduled to have a base salary of just over $5.3 million and a cap hit of $5.8 million this season.

Jurgens is just the latest Eagles’ offensive lineman to get a big-time contract extension. Four of their five starters are now making near-top-of-the-market money and are signed through at least the next three seasons:

LT Jordan Mailata: $22 million per season (signed through 2028)

LG Landon Dickerson: $21 million per season (signed through 2028)

C Cam Jurgens: $17 million per season (signed through 2029)

RT Lane Johnson: $25 million per season (signed through 2027)

While Jurgens is just the second Eagles player signed through the 2029 season (joining A.J. Brown), he’s one of seven key offensive players signed through 2028: Jalen Hurts, Brown, Mailata, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dickerson and now Jurgens.

The Eagles under general manager Howie Roseman have made it a priority to extend key players before they need to, especially when it comes to homegrown talent like Jurgens. That’s why this extension isn’t much of a surprise. The Eagles have been really good at taking care of their own.