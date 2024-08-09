Bud Light is saying "Cheers" to legendary Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and other team members of the SB VII team with limited-edition beer.

The company plans to release 52 limited-edition commemorative "Philly Philly" bottles featuring the famous plays from the 2017-2018 team that led them to their Super Bowl victory six years ago.

The bottles are encased in a wooden box, each including a voucher for 52 days' worth of Bud Light beer so fans 21 and older can salute the Eagles the right way, making it a Philly fan must-have.

Fans can also comment #PhillyPhillySweeps on all of Bud Light's social media posts to score the one-of-a-kind, limited-edition bottle.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Philly has spoken… we’re making these bottles real



Comment #PhillyPhillySweepstakes for a chance to score one of these and 52 days worth of beer… and stay tuned for more pic.twitter.com/xIy8wdGNGY — Bud Light (@budlight) August 9, 2024

The celebration does not end there, though; there's more celebration in store from iconic Eagles players.

Eagles legend Fletcher Cox will pass out Bud Light to fans 21 and older for a Philly fan's ultimate dream - the "Philly Philly's" experience at Xfinity Live's NBC Sports Arena - ahead of the Eagles' first game in Philadelphia this season on September 16, 2024.

"This year, Nick and I both decided to hang up our cleats and had the honor of doing so as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles," said Super Bowl LII Champion and former Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. "Calling it a career has brought back so many special memories of winning Super Bowl 52 and the epic "Philly Philly" celebration from Bud Light, who rallied around us and our incredible fans throughout the championship season. It only makes sense to partner with Bud Light to run it back one more time with a can't-miss party, giving fans a chance to cheer to the end of an era for the players who made history happen."

Nick Foles is making his promise to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle, and he will play in the game on September 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans can head to the Bud Light social channels for details on how to join in on the "Philly Philly" celebration.