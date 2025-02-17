Breaking down the 13 Eagles signed to futures contracts

The Eagles had a parade on Broad Street on Friday but they also took care of some business.

They signed 13 players to futures contracts on Friday. Futures contracts are for players who were not on a 53-man roster at the conclusion of the regular season. These contracts will count toward the 90-man roster when the new league year begins in March.

Of these 13 players, 12 were on the Eagles practice squad in the lead up to the Super Bowl. The only one that wasn’t (WR Elijah Cooks) was on the practice squad for a week in January.

Let’s take a closer look:

DB Tariq Castro-Fields: Castro-Fields (6-1, 197) spent a lot of the 2024 season on the Eagles’ practice squad. He was a 6th-round pick out of Penn State in 2022, taken by the 49ers. Castro-Fields actually played in 10 games with 1 start for the Commanders in 2022 and 2023 and in 2024 played in 2 games with the Carolina Panthers. In his NFL career, Castro-Fields has played 27 snaps on defense and 109 on special teams. He has not appeared in a game for the Eagles.

WR Elijah Cooks: Cooks (6-4, 215) went undrafted out of San Jose State in 2023. He was with the Jaguars and played in 11 games over two seasons. He had 3 catches for 38 yards in those games. Cooks began his college career at Nevada but in his one year at San Jose State had 69 catches for 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cooks was with the Eagles’ practice squad for a week in January.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price: After being taken in the 3rd round of the 2022 draft out of LSU, Davis-Price played in just 7 games in 2022 and 2023 with the 49ers before getting cut. He spent this past season on the Eagles’ practice squad and played in one game. He had 3 carries for 7 yards on Dec. 29 against the Cowboys. In the preseason, Davis-Price had 22 carries for 118 yards.

LB Dallas Gant: Gant (6-2, 224) went undrafted out of Toledo in 2024 after previously playing at Ohio State. He was with the Vikings in training camp and spent the first couple months on their practice squad before getting released and joining the Eagles’ practice squad. Gant was elevated for two games — the final two of the regular season. He played 26 snaps on special teams.

WR Danny Gray: Another former 49ers pick, Gray was selected in the 3rd round out of SMU in 2022. Gray (6-0, 200) played in 13 games as a rookie and had 1 catch for 10 yards. Gray had a productive couple seasons at SMU as a receiver and return man. Gray has track speed; he ran a 4.33 at the combine.

DT Gabe Hall: The Eagles signed Hall (6-6, 295) as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor this season. He spent the entire year on the Eagles’ practice squad. Hall made some plays in training camp as a rookie and is worth taking a look at in Year 2.

DE K.J. Henry: The Commanders drafted Henry (6-4, 255) in the 5th round out of Clemson in the 2023 draft. In the last two years (with the Commanders, Bengals and Cowboys) Henry has played in 14 games with 3 starts and has 2 1/2 sacks. He has also played 144 special teams snaps. Henry has not played in a game for the Eagles.

LB Ochaun Mathis: The Rams drafted Mathis (6-5, 260) in the 6th round out of Nebraska in the 2023 draft. Mathis played in the Baltimore game in 2024 and had 9 special teams snaps. In his NFL career, Mathis has played in 14 games.

TE Nick Muse: The Eagles didn’t sign Muse (6-5, 252) to their practice squad until January. The Vikings selected him in the 7th round out of South Carolina in 2022. He played in 16 games over three seasons with the Vikings and had 1 catch for 22 yards.

DB Parry Nickerson: The Eagles kept the 30-year-old veteran around all season after a strong training camp. Nickerson has played in 30 games with 3 starts in his NFL career and was with Vic Fangio in Miami in 2023, playing five games for the Dolphins.

DB Andre’ Sam: Everyone knew it was Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean’s birthday on Super Bowl Sunday but it was also Sam’s birthday! Sam turned 26 as the Eagles beat the Chiefs. Sam played in one game this season against the Panthers; 12 special teams snaps.

OT Laekin Vakalahi: The Eagles had an international exemption for Vakalahi, who is from Australia. He was the 17th member of the practice squad all season and will have another exemption spot in 2025.

DB A.J. Woods: Woods (5-9, 186) went undrafted out of Pitt in 2024. He initially signed with the Commanders and signed with the Eagles’ practice squad in early September. He didn’t see any game action in 2024.

