Breaking down Eagles' snap counts from 2024 regular season

The Eagles 2024 season isn’t over yet.

After going 14-3 in the regular season, the Eagles will kick off their playoff run on Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers in the 2-7 game in the NFC.

But before we get to the playoffs, let’s take a closer look at the Eagles’ snap counts from the regular season.

The Eagles in 2024 played 1,157 snaps on offense, which is 10 more than they played in the 2023 season but under the 1,179 they played in 2022.

On defense, the Eagles played 1,047 snaps, which is the fewest in the four years under head coach Nick Sirianni. They played exactly 100 fewer snaps in 2024 than they did last season. The Eagles had the No. 1 defense in the NFL this year so it makes sense that they were getting off the field. And having a run-heavy offense likely kept the Eagles’ D off the field too.

Let’s break it down by position:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 934 snaps (81%)

Kenny Pickett: 134 snaps (12%)

Tanner McKee: 89 snaps (8%)

Hurts rarely left the field this year but ended up playing just 12 snaps against the Commanders before suffering a concussion and then missed the final two games of the regular season because of it. That dropped him all the way down to 81% on the season. This ended up being the fewest snaps Hurts has played since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. Pickett played a few snaps here and there before getting 62 against the Commanders and 44 against the Cowboys in Weeks 16 and 17. All of McKee’s snaps came in the final two weeks.

Running back

Saquon Barkley: 801 snaps (69%)

Kenny Gainwell: 301 snaps (26%)

Will Shipley: 65 snaps (6%)

Ben VanSumeren: 22 snaps (2%)

Tyrion Davis-Price: 5 snaps (1%)

Khari Blasingame: 2 snaps (1%)

Last year’s leading running back, D’Andre Swift, played 55% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. But Barkley was tremendous in 2024 so he didn’t leave the field nearly as much and ended up with 801 snaps (69%) despite sitting in Week 18. Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Gainwell’s snaps were down from 442 in 2023 to 301 in 2024 but he still made the most of his opportunities. Shipley played 65 snaps, which is actually close to the 68 snaps from Boston Scott as the third RB last year. The big difference was the split between the top two.

Receiver

DeVonta Smith: 801 snaps (69%)

A.J. Brown: 766 snaps (66%)

Jahan Dotson: 674 snaps (58%)

Johnny Wilson: 369 snaps (32%)

Parris Campbell: 140 snaps (12%)

Ainias Smith: 96 snaps (8%)

Britain Covey: 50 snaps (4%)

John Ross: 12 snaps (1%)

The Eagles have two of the top receivers in the NFL but both missed some time this season; they each played in 13 games. Brown still managed to over 1,000 yards and Smith had 833. They are both healthy entering the playoffs. Dotson had a big Week 18 but wasn’t very productive all season as the WR3. Rookie sixth-round pick Wilson carved out a role mostly as a blocker. Campbell and Ross were the veterans who had to play roles throughout the season. Covey is now on IR. Ainias Smith has played minimally after starting the season on IR.

Tight end

Grant Calcaterra: 766 snaps (66%)

Dallas Goedert: 446 snaps (39%)

Jack Stoll: 201 snaps (17%)

C.J. Uzomah: 132 snaps (11%)

E.J. Jenkins: 95 snaps (8%)

Goedert averaged 49.6 yards per game this season, which is the third-highest mark of his career but he managed to play in just 10 games. He returned in Week 18 and is healthy going into the playoffs. In recent seasons when Goedert missed time, the Eagles didn’t get much production out of their TE2 but that changed in 2024 with Calcaterra, who was a legitimate weapon. Calcaterra’s previous career-high in snaps was 227 as a rookie in 2022. Stoll was with the team for a bit this season and Uzomah was too before landing on IR. Jenkins is the TE3 heading into the playoffs.

Offensive line

Cam Jurgens: 1,068 snaps (92%)

Landon Dickerson: 996 snaps (86%)

Lane Johnson: 937 snaps (81%)

Mekhi Becton: 903 snaps (78%)

Jordan Mailata: 802 snaps (69%)

Fred Johnson: 481 snaps (42%)

Tyler Steen: 316 snaps (27%)

Jack Driscoll: 110 snaps (10%)

Nick Gates: 96 snaps (8%)

Darian Kinnard: 71 snaps (6%)

Trevor Keegan: 35 snaps (3%)

In his first season as the Eagles’ starting center, Jurgens started every game except Week 18 against the Giants and made the Pro Bowl. Last year, Jurgens missed some time with injury as the Eagles’ starting right guard but it was a big deal to get a full season out of him in the first year without Jason Kelce. Dickerson, Johnson and Becton were next up and they stayed pretty healthy this season. Johnson missed just one of the first 16 games. Mailata missed four games on IR with a hamstring injury, which is why Fred Johnson played so many. Tyler Steen also played a lot as the backup guard this season. Steen was beat out by Becton in the summer but stayed ready as a reserve.

Defensive tacke

Jalen Carter: 831 snaps (79%)

Milton Williams: 501 snaps (48%)

Jordan Davis: 388 snaps (37%)

Moro Ojomo: 388 snaps (37%)

Thomas Booker IV: 166 snaps (16%)

After playing 563 snaps as a rookie, Carter’s snap count took a huge jump this season after the retirement of Fletcher Cox. And his 79% is way lower than how much Carter played down the stretch. Carter got Week 18 off and was able to get out of some blowouts. But from Week 11 through Week 16, Carter played 359/384 snaps (93.5%). Williams also played a career-high in snaps in a contract year. Davis has started all 34 games over the last two years but his snaps went from 519 in 2023 to 388 in 2024. Ojomo, a seventh-round pick in 2023, earned a big role in Year 2 after playing just 68 snaps as a rookie.

Edge rusher

Josh Sweat: 622 snaps (59%)

Nolan Smith: 546 snaps (52%)

Brandon Graham: 311 snaps (30%)

Bryce Huff: 285 snaps (27%)

Jalyx Hunt: 241 snaps (23%)

Charles Harris: 52 snaps (5%)

Sweat ended up leading this group in snaps and sacks with 8. After an offseason where he had to take a pay cut, Sweat might have boosted his stock entering free agency this offseason. While Sweat had more snaps on the season, Smith has turned into the top edge rusher down the stretch. Smith had more snaps than Sweat in the last six games before they both rested in Week 18. Graham had a big role this season until he tore his triceps in LA. Huff began the season as a starter but lost that role and then eventually ended up on IR. Huff returned in Week 17 and will at least be a part of the rotation in the playoffs. Third-round pick Hunt was considered a raw rookie but he ended up getting meaningful snaps as a rookie.

Linebacker

Zack Baun: 939 snaps (90%)

Nakobe Dean: 858 snaps (82%)

Oren Burks: 147 snaps (14%)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: 104 snaps (10%)

The biggest surprise of the season is that the Eagles got great linebacker play in 2024. Baun played at an All-Pro level this season and Dean has been really solid as the Eagles’ green-dot middle linebacker. Baun started all 16 games before getting Week 18 off and Dean started 15 games before missing Week 17 with an abdominal injury. Career-highs in snaps for both starters; Baun’s previous career-high was 301 snaps and Dean’s was 182. Burks was the next guy up and Trotter also provided some depth.

Secondary

Quinyon Mitchell: 955 snaps (91%)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 908 snaps (87%)

Reed Blankenship: 821 snaps (78%)

Darius Slay: 699 snaps (67%)

Cooper DeJean: 627 snaps (60%)

Avonte Maddox: 345 snaps (33%)

Isaiah Rodgers: 328 snaps (31%)

Tristin McCollum: 250 snaps (24%)

Kelee Ringo: 112 snaps (11%)

Sydney Brown: 79 snaps (8%)

Eli Ricks: 14 snaps (1%)

At cornerback, the Eagles let Mitchell work his way ups the depth chart during training camp but by the time Week 1 came, he was a full-time starting outside cornerback and played the most snaps of any defensive player on the team. Snap count data goes back to 2012 and Mitchell has played more defensive snaps as a rookie than anyone in an Eagles uniform. The next closest was Mychal Kendricks with 927. DeJean’s 627 snaps rank him fourth on that list just behind Jalen Mills (662) in 2016. At safety, Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship both missed a little bit of time but stayed pretty healthy all season. Slay started 14 games and was in and out of some games, which is why Rodgers played 328 snaps. Maddox began the season as the starting nickel and played 213 of his 345 snaps in the first four games.

Special teams

Kelee Ringo: 340 snaps (76%)

Oren Burks: 319 snaps (71%)

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: 295 snaps (66%)

Will Shipley: 244 snaps (54%)

Jalyx Hunt: 233 snaps (52%)

Braden Mann: 233 snaps (52%)

Tristin McCollum: 2227 snaps (51%)

Ben VanSumeren: 213 snaps (48%)

Sydney Brown: 205 snaps (46%)

Avonte Maddox: 193 snaps (43%)

This is just the top 10 in special teams snaps this year. In total, 58 different players got at least one special teams snap in 2024. Ringo got buried on the depth chart a bit but became a big-time special teams contributor in 2024, playing both gunner on punt team and vice on punt return. Ringo was named as a fifth-alternate for the Pro Bowl team. As you’d expect, the backup linebackers got a ton of snaps and that includes VanSumeren, who suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice in Week 13. Plenty of rookie contributions from Trotter, Shipley and Hunt. Brown missed the first five games on PUP but shined in his role as a gunner.

