Could Brandon Graham actually return for Super Bowl LIX?

For the last few weeks, there were some whispers that perhaps Brandon Graham might be able to return if the Eagles were able to make it to the Super Bowl.

Well, guess what? The Eagles punched their ticket to New Orleans.

Is there a chance Graham will be able to play in the big game?

“You know what man, we’ll see tomorrow,” Graham said on Sunday night after the Eagles’ 55-23 win over the Commanders. “I’ll go meet up and we’ll see if it’s a possibility. I’ve been working, man, but we’re going to see. At the end of the day, I’m just happy we got there. Them boys scored 55 today. That’s what’s up. That might be telling me something.”

Graham, 36, has been out since Nov. 24 when he tore his triceps against the Rams in Week 12. At the time, Graham called the injury a season-ender but now that there’s just one game left to play, the veteran left open the possibility that he could return for the Super Bowl.

This is Graham’s 15th NFL season and he had been planning for it to be his last. There would be no better way to go out than by returning for a Super Bowl win over the Chiefs in New Orleans.

“We didn’t really discuss all the (factors), everybody has been so hyped,” Graham said. “So we’re just going to see what they’re saying tomorrow. I’m with it regardless. Yes or no, it don’t matter. I’m just happy these guys is just working their butt off and now we got to the Super Bowl. Now we gotta go finish.”

Before his injury, Graham wasn’t on some ceremonial farewell tour. He was playing really well. In 11 games, Graham had 3 1/2 sacks, 20 tackles, 7 QB hits, 6 TFLs, 2 batted passes and one forced fumble. Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t hesitate to play Graham a lot.

During these playoffs, the Eagles have mostly been using a three-man rotation at edge rusher with Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat and Jalyx Hunt, although Bryce Huff did see playing time in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s blowout. Adding Graham would help on the field but it would also be quite a boost to get back one of their biggest leaders in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will practice later this week in Philly before moving their entire operation to New Orleans next week. We’ll find out soon enough if Graham will be in NOLA to play or the cheer on his teammates.

On Sunday, he got to cheer them on. And Graham was proud of the defense on Sunday for forcing three turnovers in a huge blowout win.

“It wasn’t just one person, it was everybody,” Graham said. “I’m proud of them boys. There isn’t anything else I can say other than them boys, they had a great week of practice and it showed up so big in the second half.”

