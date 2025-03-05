Brandon Graham reportedly re-tore his triceps in Super Bowl LIX

Brandon Graham re-tore his left triceps in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win, veteran reporter Derrick Gunn said on 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning.

Graham, 36, returned to the field on Super Bowl Sunday exactly 11 weeks after tearing his triceps and declaring that his season (and possibly career) was over. But Graham was able to rehab enough to play 13 snaps in the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

At some point during that game in New Orleans, he re-tore his triceps and has already had another surgery, Gunn said.

As he returned to practice in late January with an aim to play in the Super Bowl, Graham knew the risk involved with playing. He knew there was a chance he could re-tear his triceps but he was willing to incur that risk.

“I know the risk but the reward would be so much sweeter,” Graham said on Jan. 30. “Go out there and be able to help the team and then if we go out there and get that ring, it would be all worth it.”

You can now add Graham to a growing list of known Eagles who needed surgery for an injury they played through in the playoffs: Graham (triceps), Nolan Smith (triceps), Cam Jurgens (back), Landon Dickerson (knee). Smith tore his triceps in the Super Bowl for the first time.

Graham has already played 15 years in the NFL, which was his goal. And he has a chance to go out on top as a two-time Super Bowl champion. But he hasn’t announced his retirement yet and he appears to still be weighing his options.

In the winning locker room in New Orleans back on Feb. 9, Graham wasn’t ready to discuss his future.

“I ain’t there yet,” Graham said. “I’m just going to enjoy this one. And who knows, man, Howie (Roseman) might call me.

“But, you know what, if it is my last one, hell of a way to go out. I feel thankful. And I ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to be a part of the organization somehow.”

Gunn, who has been close to Graham for years, said he’s “50-50” on what Graham’s decision will be this offseason. The new NFL year begins next week.

A first-round pick back in 2010, Graham is the franchise’s all-time leader in seasons (15) and games (206) played in an Eagles uniform. He’s a legend in Philadelphia and has already said even if he’s done playing, he won’t go anywhere. He’d like to work with the organization in some capacity.

